The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be held in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28 May. Finland and Latvia will organize the tournament together. Group A will be played in Tampere and Group B in Riga.

Norway will play in Group B, i.e., in Riga, Latvia. They will have to play against Latvia, Canada, Czechia, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Switzerland which are also in the same group. Quarterfinals are played in Tampere and Riga, but the location depends on how the teams have played in the preliminary round. Semi-finals and finals will take place in Tampere.

Norway starts the championship against Kazakhstan.

Single-game ticket prices to Norway's games start at 29. Tickets are required for all visitors aged 7 and over. Children aged 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult, may attend the game without a ticket, and without occupying a separate seat.

Norway will start their tournament against Kazakhstan on Saturday 13 May at 16:20. Tickets for this game start at 29. Prices exclude ticket operator fees.

Lately, the best success team Norway achieved in 2011 was when the World Championship happened in Slovakia and they finished in sixth place. At the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Norway finished in penultimate place. Make sure your team gets all the support they need to get further this year!

Noway's games in Group B, Riga, Latvia

13.05. Norway Kazakhstan

14.05. Norway Switzerland

16.05. Slovenia Norway

17.05. Latvia Norway

20.05. Norway Czechia

22.05. Canada Norway

23.05. Slovakia Norway

