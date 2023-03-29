Global business school creates research 'ecosystems' to study and address issues important to the future of business and education

Hult International Business School has launched Hult Impact Research, a renewed research strategy that supports the school's purpose of making an impact that matters and to drive innovation and engagement around broader societal issues. Hult Impact Research can be found at https://www.hult.edu/research/.

Research activity is organized via intellectual communities on specific topics, called Hult Impact Labs, with contributions from faculty at Hult campuses around the globe, including Boston, London, San Francisco, and Dubai. Hult Impact Research launches with three Labs: Futures Lab, focused on global risk mitigation and future readiness; Sustainability Lab, focused on industrial and societal sustainability transitions; and Coaching Lab, aligned with the Hult Ashridge Center for Executive Coaching and focused on connecting science and practice in the executive coaching field.

According to Johan Roos, the Chief Academic Officer at Hult International Business School, Hult Impact Labs are designed as evolving "intellectual ecosystems" for interdisciplinary scholarship about the forces that shape management, leadership, organizations, and business today. With a focus on practical problems and new perspectives, the Labs aim to contribute the sustainable value creation needed to advance our society.

As part of the initiative, Hult International Business School will map a Post-Doc Fellowship program and will align its existing Doctoral programs with the new research areas.

Hult Impact Research:

Futures Lab: Focused on global risk mitigation and future readiness, designed to strengthen resilience and readiness for a complex tech-driven world. Research examines how current trajectories of technologies will change societies, businesses, governments, and individual lives through the agency of behavioral sciences and data. Learn more: https://www.hult.edu/research/futures-lab/.

Sustainability Lab: Focused on industrial and societal sustainability transitions, designed to accelerate the changes needed to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Research aims to connect practitioners and researchers to speed up transitions by advancing knowledge and learning in organizations and across industry ecosystems. Learn more: https://www.hult.edu/research/sustainability-lab/.

Coaching Lab: Aligned with the Hult Ashridge Center for Executive Coaching and focused on building bridges between science and practice in the executive coaching field. Building on an established research base, and through a qualitative plus quantitative approach, research explores new ways of working, new applications for coaching, and new ways of delivering impact. Learn more: https://www.hult.edu/research/coaching-lab/.

For media requests, please contact Erin Brown, Global PR Director at Hult international Business School, at erin.brown@hult.edu.

About Hult International Business School

Hult is the business school for those made to do. We believe that theory is good, but practice is better-and we strive to create a better future for all by inspiring and challenging our community to make an impact that matters. With program offerings from undergraduate through to doctorate level and a global campus network across three continents. Hult is triple-accredited and top-ranked by leading publications, including the Financial Times, the Economist, Forbes, and Bloomberg Businessweek. Visit https://www.hult.edu/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005696/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Hult international Business School

Erin Brown, Global PR Director,

erin.brown@hult.edu