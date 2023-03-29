Minim Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

MANCHESTER, NH, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Minim, Inc. (Nasdaq: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products under the globally-recognized Motorola brand, today reported fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights:

? Net revenue of $50.6 million, down 8.7% compared to $55.4 million in 2021.

? Gross margin of 23.6% compared to 34.1% in 2021.

? Net loss of ($15.5) million compared to a net loss of ($2.2) million in 2021.

? Improved working capital through a 25.0% reduction in inventories and a 77.2% reduction in accounts payable.

Recent Business Highlights

? Executed a 20% cost reduction plan accelerate path to profitability

? Expanded e-commerce offering on OfficeDepot.com with launch of eight Motorola home networking products expanding the WiFi 6 Motorola Mesh portfolio to one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the office supply segment

? Expanded e-commerce footprint with the launch of Motorola home network devices on HomeDepot.com bringing Motorola-branded networking solutions directly to home improvement shoppers across North America

? Launched Support+, a premium support subscription, available to app users beginning in June 2023

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights:

? Net revenue of $10.6 million, down 23.2% compared to $13.8 million in Q3 2022

? Gross margin of 19.9% compared to 22.3% in Q3 2022

? Net loss of ($4.5) million compared to a net loss of ($4.1) million in Q3 2022

? Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of ($3.9) million, compared to ($3.4) million in Q3 2022

? Improved working capital through a 26.0% reduction in inventories and 75.0% reduction in accounts payable since June 30, 2022 Mehul Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Minim, said, "We are making great progress towards strengthening our balance sheet through disciplined working capital management, improving our cost structure and growing the lifetime value of our customers. Over the past two quarters, we have reduced inventory by 26.0% to $25.4 million and accounts payable by 75.0% to $2.8 million at the end of 2022. Furthermore, we reduce our operating expenses beginning Q2 2023 by approximately 20% through diligent cost management and natural staff attrition and are shifting resources to support the launch of Support+, our premium software support subscription service in June."

Patel continued, "2022 revenues were down 9% year over year. Across the industry, demand for consumer electronics softened in the fourth quarter and brick-and-mortar retailers took actions to absorb higher inventories that had been amassed to offset supply chain challenges. Importantly, we are maintaining our market leadership on Amazon.com and recent launches with premier online retailers including HomeDepot.com, OfficeDepot.com, Lenovo.com, Lowes.com and others, expands our online presence and more strongly aligns our distribution points with consumer purchasing preferences."

Patel concluded, "Looking ahead to 2023, our working capital has improved, our cost structure is leaner and we are preparing to launch our high-value Support+ subscription offering, which we believe could lead to higher gross margins as the offering scales."

Full Year 2022 Financial Summary

Net revenue in 2022 was $50.6 million, a decrease of 8.7% compared to $55.4 million in 2021.

Net loss in 2022 was ($15.5) million, or ($0.34) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($2.2) million, or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in 2021.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in 2022 was ($12.8) million when adjusted for $1.2 million in stock-based compensation expense, and $0.2 million of executive severance, a $8.9 million year-over-year decrease compared to ($3.9) million in 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $10.6 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to $10.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sequentially, revenue decreased 23.2% compared to net revenue of $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($4.5) million, or ($0.10) per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of ($1.8) million, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sequentially, this compares to a net loss of $4.1 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 was ($3.9) million when adjusted for $0.2 million in stock-based compensation expense, a $2.6 million year-over-year decrease compared to ($1.3) million in the fourth quarter of 2021. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, it is down 15% compared to ($3.4) million in the third quarter of 2022.

At the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, the company had $1.0 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash compared to $1.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Inventory at the end of Q4 2022 was $25.4 million compared to $30.3 million at the end of Q3 2022.

As December 31, 2022, the company had $38 thousand in availability for borrowing under its credit facility, which had $4.8 million drawn at December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this news release contains the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA, which we define as GAAP net income (loss) plus depreciation of fixed assets and amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, material one-time expenses (income), and stock-based compensation expenses.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures in internal forecasts and models when establishing internal operating budgets, supplementing the financial results and forecasts reported to our Board of Directors, and evaluating short-term and long-term operating trends in our operations. We believe that these measures provide an enhanced understanding of our underlying operational measures to manage the business, to evaluate performance compared to prior periods and the marketplace, and to establish operational goals.

Minim believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful to investors and analysts in comparing its performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information provided in accordance with GAAP. These financial measures may not be computed in the same manner as similarly titled measures used by other companies. We expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the financial adjustments described above and investors should not infer from our presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring.

Conference Call Details Date/Time:

Minim will host a conference call today, March 29, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss these results. To participate, please access the live webcast at https://ir.minim.co/, or by dialing: +1(844) 826-3033 and referencing the conference ID: 9331584. International dial-in number is +1(412) 317-5185.

A recording of the call will be made available following the conference call through the investor information section of the company's website.

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim's cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years, the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers' lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim's plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim's potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; the potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing the company's products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim's products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim's production and shipping; Minim's reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers' plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim's dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with macroeconomic factors including supply chain issues, inflation, tightening of money markets and labor shortages; and other risks set forth in Minim's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Minim, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) ASSETS December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 530 $ 12,570 Restricted cash 500 500 Accounts receivable, net 2,759 4,881 Inventories, net 25,415 33,891 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 361 588 Total current assets 29,565 52,430 Equipment, net 637 763 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 173 242 Goodwill - 59 Intangible assets, net 73 262 Other assets 512 545 Total assets $ 30,960 $ 54,301 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Bank credit line $ 4,759 $ 5,065 Accounts payable 2,837 12,458 Current maturities of government loan 1,000 34 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 151 143 Accrued expenses 4,441 5,280 Deferred revenue, current 634 292 Total current liabilities $ 13,822 $ 23,272 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 22 99 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 772 443 Total liabilities $ 14,616 $ 23,814 Stockholders' equity Common stock: Authorized: 60,000,000 shares at $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding: 46,949,240 shares at December 31, 2022 and 45,885,043 shares at December 31, 2021, respectively 469 459 Additional paid in capital 90,710 89,313 Accumulated deficit (74,835 ) (59,285 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,344 30,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 30,960 $ 54,301







MINIM INC. Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 10,626 $ 10,476 $ 50,622 $ 55,423 Cost of goods sold 8,513 5,633 38,696 36,505 Gross profit 2,113 4,843 11,926 18,918 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 3,736 3,865 15,023 13,748 General and administrative 1,132 1,114 6,124 4,890 Research and development 1,598 1,601 5,825 6,164 Total operating expenses 6,466 6,580 26,972 24,802 Sale of trademark, net - - - (3,956 ) Operating loss (4,353 ) (1,737 ) (15,046 ) (1,928 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (130 ) (39 ) (394 ) (226 ) Other, net - - 2 20 Total other income (expense) (130 ) (39 ) (392 ) (206 ) Loss before income taxes (4,483 ) (1,776 ) (15,438 ) (2,134 ) Income taxes 39 23 112 64 Net loss $ (4,522 ) $ (1,799 ) $ (15,550 ) $ (2,198 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares: Basic and diluted 46,700 45,862 46,399 39,761







MINIM, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Adjusted Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss, as reported $ (4,522 ) $ (1,799 ) $ (15,550 ) $ (2,198 ) Add: Interest income (expense), net, as reported 130 39 394 226 Add: Income tax, as reported 39 23 112 64 Add: Depreciation and Amortization 227 208 868 957 EBITDA (4,126 ) (1,529 ) (14,176 ) (951 ) Adjustments to EBITDA: Add: Stock-based compensation expense 199 223 1,171 997 Add: Executive severance expense - - 243 - Add: Sale of trademark, net - - - (3,956 ) Total adjustments 199 223 1,414 (2,959 ) Non-GAAP-based Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,927 ) $ (1,306 ) $ (12,762 ) $ (3,910 )









