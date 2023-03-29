Anzeige
Hexagon Purus ASA
29.03.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Admission to trading of Hexagon Purus ASA, on First North NOK (191/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Hexagon Purus ASA, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from March 30, 2023. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:   HPURo          
Round lot:   1            
Currency:    NOK           
Clearing:    CCP cleared       
Settlement:   VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:   NO0010904923      
Order book ID: 289483         
Market Segment no: First North NOK /195
Tick Size:   MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:    ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
