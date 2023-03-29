Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Admission to trading of Hexagon Purus ASA, on First North NOK (191/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Hexagon Purus ASA, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from March 30, 2023. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: HPURo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: NO0010904923 Order book ID: 289483 Market Segment no: First North NOK /195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB