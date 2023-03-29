Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
08:35 Uhr
6,950 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
29.03.2023 | 17:12
83 Leser
BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, March 29

Annual Financial Report announcement

Bodycote Group plc

29 March 2023

Annual Report and Accounts

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that a copy of the following documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 31 May 2023; and
3. Form of Proxy/Notice of availability


The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from later on today.

U. Ball: Springwood Court, Macclesfield, SK10 2XF Tel: 01625 505300

Bodycote plc LEI 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

© 2023 PR Newswire
