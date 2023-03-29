BODYCOTE PLC - Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report announcement



Bodycote Group plc



29 March 2023



Annual Report and Accounts



In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, Bodycote Group plc (the "Company") confirms that a copy of the following documents has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022;

2. Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") to be held on 31 May 2023; and

3. Form of Proxy/Notice of availability





The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 will be available on the Company's website at www.bodycote.com from later on today.





