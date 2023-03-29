CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today reported results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended February 28, 2023. Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $2.19 billion compared to $1.96 billion in last year's third quarter, an increase of 11.7%. The organic revenue growth rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, which adjusts for the impacts of acquisitions and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, was 11.8%.
Gross margin for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1,034.0 million compared to $898.2 million in last year's third quarter, an increase of 15.1%. Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 47.2% for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 45.8% in last year's third quarter, an increase of 140 basis points. Energy expenses comprised of gasoline, natural gas and electricity were 15 basis points lower for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to last year's third quarter.
Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $446.8 million compared to $407.6 million in last year's third quarter. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 20.4% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 20.8% in last year's third quarter. Fiscal 2022 third quarter operating income included a $30.2 million gain on an equity method investment transaction. The gain was recorded in selling and administrative expenses. Excluding this gain, fiscal 2023 third quarter operating income as a percentage of revenue of 20.4% compared to 19.3% in last year's third quarter, an increase of 110 basis points.
Net income was $325.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $315.4 million in last year's third quarter. Third quarter of fiscal 2023 diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.14 compared to $2.97 in last year's third quarter. Fiscal 2022 third quarter diluted EPS contained $0.28 from the gain on an equity method investment transaction, which included a related $0.07 tax rate benefit. Excluding this gain and the related tax benefit, fiscal 2023 third quarter diluted EPS of $3.14 compared to $2.69 in last year's third quarter, an increase of 16.7%.
On December 15, 2022, Cintas paid an aggregate quarterly cash dividend of $117.4 million to shareholders, an increase of 18.6% from the amount paid last December.
Todd M. Schneider, Cintas' President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our financial performance is the result of the exceptional dedication of our employee-partners to helping businesses across North America with their image, safety, cleanliness and compliance. Through innovative solutions and routine service visits, our employee-partners take care of the important tasks that help our customers keep their workplaces running smoothly. This enables our customers to have more time to focus on their business."
Mr. Schneider continued, "Our operating segments continue to execute at a high level. Strong volume growth from new customers and the penetration of existing customers with more products and services resulted in the achievement of double-digit increases in operating income and diluted EPS, excluding the prior year gain and related tax benefit."
Mr. Schneider concluded, "We are increasing our full fiscal year financial guidance. We are raising our annual revenue expectations from a range of $8.67 billion to $8.75 billion to a range of $8.74 billion to $8.80 billion and diluted EPS from a range of $12.50 to $12.80 to a range of $12.70 to $12.90."
The following table provides a comparison of fiscal 2022 revenue and diluted EPS to our updated fiscal 2023 guidance.
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2023
Revenue Guidance
($s in millions)
Fiscal 2022
Low End
Growth vs.
High End
Growth vs.
Total revenue
$
7,854.5
$
8,740.0
11.3
%
$
8,800.0
12.0
%
Fiscal 2022
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2023
Earnings Per Share Guidance
($s in millions, except EPS)
Operating
Tax
EPS
Low End
Growth vs.
High End
Growth vs.
Reported
$
1,587.4
17.5
%
$
11.65
Q1 gain on sale of operating assets
(12.1
)
0.1
%
(0.09
)
Q3 gain on an equity method investment
(30.2
)
0.3
%
(0.28
)
After above items
$
1,545.1
17.9
%
$
11.28
$
12.70
12.6
%
$
12.90
14.4
%
- Fiscal year 2023 operating income is expected to be in the range of $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion compared to $1.55 billion in fiscal year 2022, adjusted to exclude the fiscal 2022 gains in the table above.
- Fiscal year 2023 interest expense is expected to be approximately $112.0 million compared to $88.8 million in fiscal year 2022, due in part to higher interest rates.
- Fiscal year 2023 effective tax rate is expected to be 20.7% compared to a rate of 17.9% in fiscal year 2022, after excluding the fiscal 2022 gains in the table above and their related tax impacts from the reported rate of 17.5%.
- Our diluted EPS guidance includes no future share buybacks.
- We remain in a dynamic environment that can continue to change. Our guidance assumes a stable economy and excludes significant economic disruptions or downturns.
Cintas
Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers' facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor's 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.
Cintas will host a live webcast to review the fiscal 2023 third quarter results today at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time. The webcast will be available to the public on Cintas' website at www.Cintas.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call and will remain available for two weeks.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
%
Revenue:
Uniform rental and facility services
$
1,716,165
$
1,553,320
10.5
%
Other
473,821
407,222
16.4
%
Total revenue
2,189,986
1,960,542
11.7
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of uniform rental and facility services
907,993
834,082
8.9
%
Cost of other
247,962
228,306
8.6
%
Selling and administrative expenses
587,219
490,549
19.7
%
Operating income
446,812
407,605
9.6
%
Interest income
(373
)
(56
)
566.1
%
Interest expense
28,819
22,030
30.8
%
Income before income taxes
418,366
385,631
8.5
%
Income taxes
92,539
70,183
31.9
%
Net income
$
325,827
$
315,448
3.3
%
Basic earnings per share
$
3.19
$
3.04
4.9
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
3.14
$
2.97
5.7
%
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
101,714
103,388
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
103,418
105,641
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands except per share data)
Nine Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
%
Revenue:
Uniform rental and facility services
$
5,123,924
$
4,596,767
11.5
%
Other
1,407,374
1,183,006
19.0
%
Total revenue
6,531,298
5,779,773
13.0
%
Costs and expenses:
Cost of uniform rental and facility services
2,705,486
2,430,644
11.3
%
Cost of other
741,222
663,078
11.8
%
Selling and administrative expenses
1,752,724
1,503,117
16.6
%
Operating income
1,331,866
1,182,934
12.6
%
Interest income
(872
)
(168
)
419.0
%
Interest expense
85,459
65,786
29.9
%
Income before income taxes
1,247,279
1,117,316
11.6
%
Income taxes
245,470
176,020
39.5
%
Net income
$
1,001,809
$
941,296
6.4
%
Basic earnings per share
$
9.82
$
9.05
8.5
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
9.65
$
8.84
9.2
%
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
101,589
103,438
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
103,363
105,896
CINTAS CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
Gross Margin and Net Income Margin Results
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
February 28,
Uniform rental and facility services gross margin
47.1%
46.3%
47.2%
47.1%
Other gross margin
47.7%
43.9%
47.3%
43.9%
Total gross margin
47.2%
45.8%
47.2%
46.5%
Net income margin
14.9%
16.1%
15.3%
16.3%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure
The press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. To supplement its consolidated condensed financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company provides the additional non-GAAP financial measures of operating income, earnings per diluted share and cash flow. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate to enhance understanding of its past performance as well as prospects for future performance. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP are shown in the tables below.
Operating Income Results
Three Months Ended
(In thousands)
February 28,
% of
February 28,
% of
Growth vs.
Operating income
$
446,812
20.4
%
$
407,605
20.8
%
9.6
%
Gain on equity method investment (1)
-
(30,151
)
Operating income excluding above item
$
446,812
20.4
%
$
377,454
19.3
%
18.4
%
Nine Months Ended
February 28,
% of
February 28,
% of
Growth vs.
Operating income
$
1,331,866
20.4
%
$
1,182,934
20.5
%
12.6
%
Gain on sale of operating assets
-
(12,129
)
Gain on equity method investment (1)
-
(30,151
)
Operating income excluding above item
$
1,331,866
20.4
%
$
1,140,654
19.7
%
16.8
%
(1)
In connection with the acquisition of the remaining interest in an equity method investment during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company was required by U.S. GAAP to remeasure its existing interest in the equity method investment at its acquisition-date fair value and recognize the resulting gain in operating income.
Earnings Per Share Results
Three Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
Growth vs.
Diluted EPS
$
3.14
$
2.97
5.7
%
Gain on equity method investment transaction (1)
-
(0.21
)
Tax benefit on equity method investment transaction (1)
-
(0.07
)
Diluted EPS excluding above item
$
3.14
$
2.69
16.7
%
Nine Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
Growth vs.
Diluted EPS
$
9.65
$
8.84
9.2
%
Pre-tax gain and the related tax benefit on sale of certain operating assets
-
(0.09
)
Gain on equity method investment transaction (1)
-
(0.21
)
Tax benefit on equity method investment transaction (1)
-
(0.07
)
Diluted EPS excluding above item
$
9.65
$
8.47
13.9
%
(1)
In connection with the acquisition of the remaining interest in an equity method investment during the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company was required by U.S. GAAP to remeasure its existing interest in the equity method investment at its acquisition-date fair value and recognize the resulting gain in operating income. The gain taxed at the statutory tax rate resulted in an earnings per share benefit of $0.21. However, the actual tax rate associated with the transaction was significantly lower than the statutory tax rate resulting in an additional earnings per share benefit of $0.07.
Computation of Free Cash Flow
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
February 28,
February 28,
Net cash provided by operations
$
1,044,191
$
987,055
Capital expenditures
(224,116
)
(165,851
)
Free cash flow
$
820,075
$
821,204
Management uses free cash flow to assess the financial performance of the Company. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it relates the operating cash flow of the Company to the capital that is spent to continue, improve and grow business operations.
SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENT DATA
(In thousands)
Uniform Rental
First Aid
All
Corporate
Total
For the three months ended February 28, 2023
Revenue
$
1,716,165
$
231,605
$
242,216
$
-
$
2,189,986
Gross margin
$
808,172
$
119,408
$
106,451
$
-
$
1,034,031
Selling and administrative expenses
$
448,177
$
72,137
$
66,905
$
-
$
587,219
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(373
)
$
(373
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
28,819
$
28,819
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
359,995
$
47,271
$
39,546
$
(28,446
)
$
418,366
For the three months ended February 28, 2022
Revenue
$
1,553,320
$
212,958
$
194,264
$
-
$
1,960,542
Gross margin
$
719,238
$
94,204
$
84,712
$
-
$
898,154
Selling and administrative expenses
$
363,248
$
67,900
$
59,401
$
-
$
490,549
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(56
)
$
(56
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
22,030
$
22,030
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
355,990
$
26,304
$
25,311
$
(21,974
)
$
385,631
For the nine months ended February 28, 2023
Revenue
$
5,123,924
$
701,740
$
705,634
$
-
$
6,531,298
Gross margin
$
2,418,438
$
354,698
$
311,454
$
-
$
3,084,590
Selling and administrative expenses
$
1,324,577
$
221,086
$
207,061
$
-
$
1,752,724
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(872
)
$
(872
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
85,459
$
85,459
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,093,861
$
133,612
$
104,393
$
(84,587
)
$
1,247,279
For the nine months ended February 28, 2022
Revenue
$
4,596,767
$
614,234
$
568,772
$
-
$
5,779,773
Gross margin
$
2,166,123
$
271,513
$
248,415
$
-
$
2,686,051
Selling and administrative expenses
$
1,143,136
$
197,404
$
162,577
$
-
$
1,503,117
Interest income
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(168
)
$
(168
)
Interest expense
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
65,786
$
65,786
Income (loss) before income taxes
$
1,022,987
$
74,109
$
85,838
$
(65,618
)
$
1,117,316
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands except per share data)
February 28,
May 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
88,563
$
90,471
Accounts receivable, net
1,133,096
1,006,220
Inventories, net
531,270
472,150
Uniforms and other rental items in service
999,029
916,706
Income taxes, current
2,990
21,708
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
155,208
124,728
Total current assets
2,910,156
2,631,983
Property and equipment, net
1,358,181
1,323,673
Investments
241,796
242,873
Goodwill
3,043,578
3,042,976
Service contracts, net
357,146
391,638
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
178,524
170,003
Other assets, net
376,620
344,110
$
8,466,001
$
8,147,256
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
281,649
$
251,504
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
203,726
236,992
Accrued liabilities
610,863
588,948
Operating lease liabilities, current
42,970
43,872
Debt due within one year
249,053
311,574
Total current liabilities
1,388,261
1,432,890
Long-term liabilities:
Debt due after one year
2,485,952
2,483,932
Deferred income taxes
496,778
473,777
Operating lease liabilities
139,107
129,064
Accrued liabilities
322,647
319,397
Total long-term liabilities
3,444,484
3,406,170
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value:
-
-
100,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
Common stock, no par value, and paid-in capital:
1,981,610
1,771,917
425,000,000 shares authorized
FY 2023: 192,031,528 issued and 101,672,333 outstanding
FY 2022: 190,837,921 issued and 101,711,215 outstanding
Retained earnings
9,368,678
8,719,163
Treasury stock:
(7,793,136
)
(7,290,801
)
FY 2023: 90,359,195 shares
FY 2022: 89,126,706 shares
Accumulated other comprehensive income
76,104
107,917
Total shareholders' equity
3,633,256
3,308,196
$
8,466,001
$
8,147,256
Cintas Corporation
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
February 28,
February 28,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
1,001,809
$
941,296
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
190,801
184,464
Amortization of intangible assets and capitalized contract costs
113,281
112,859
Stock-based compensation
75,334
83,687
Gain on equity method investment transaction
-
(30,151
)
Gain on sale of operating assets
-
(12,129
)
Deferred income taxes
22,001
42,652
Change in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses:
Accounts receivable, net
(132,473
)
(99,223
)
Inventories, net
(60,563
)
2,311
Uniforms and other rental items in service
(85,991
)
(77,584
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and capitalized contract costs
(116,842
)
(77,450
)
Accounts payable
32,851
6,168
Accrued compensation and related liabilities
(32,666
)
(28,400
)
Accrued liabilities and other
17,856
(17,717
)
Income taxes, current
18,793
(43,728
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,044,191
987,055
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(224,116
)
(165,851
)
Purchases of investments
(4,618
)
(6,024
)
Proceeds from sale of operating assets, net of cash disposed
-
15,347
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(32,983
)
(150,844
)
Other, net
(6,894
)
(8,939
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(268,611
)
(316,311
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
(Payments) issuance of commercial paper, net
(62,200
)
559,210
Repayment of debt
-
(250,000
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock-based compensation awards
2,941
117,636
Dividends paid
(332,421
)
(276,922
)
Repurchase of common stock
(370,917
)
(1,221,841
)
Other, net
(11,996
)
(6,657
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(774,593
)
(1,078,574
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,895
)
(1,674
)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(1,908
)
(409,504
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
90,471
493,640
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
88,563
$
84,136
