Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
Nugen Medical - das große Interview: "Star Trek"- Technologie für die Massen!
ACCESSWIRE
29.03.2023 | 17:14
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: A CEO's Perspective: 7 Insights to Discover and Activate Authentic Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2023 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

Originally published in Sustainable Brands.

Your taste buds may be familiar with the work of Kerry Group - even if the name doesn't ring a bell. The Irish multinational food and ingredients company's products are in 70 percent of the foods we eat. Behind each product and innovation is a singular purpose - Inspire Food. Nourish Life. - which guides Kerry's 22,000+ employees across 150 countries.

Continue reading

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Carol Cone ON PURPOSE on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/carol-cone-purpose
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746469/A-CEOs-Perspective-7-Insights-to-Discover-and-Activate-Authentic-Purpose

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
