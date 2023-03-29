Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041 Navya) announces that the publication of its annual results for the year ended December 31st, 2022, originally scheduled for March 31st, 2023 according to its financial calendar, has been deferred to April 30th, 2023.

Navya recalls that the company has been in receivership since February 1st 2023. The Commercial Court of Lyon has set April 4th, 2023 as the date for the examination of takeover bids.

The suspension of Navya's share price, effective since January 25, remains in place.

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom® Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2021. The Autonom® Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041 Navya).

Read more: www.navya.tech

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005579/en/

Contacts:

Press relation: navya@escalconsulting.com