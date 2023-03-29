Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
PR Newswire
29.03.2023 | 18:12
89 Leser
ProWein 2023: Wine of Moldova Commits to Go Sustainable

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 21st 2023: Over the last year, Moldova, with a population of 2m, has opened its doors to over 600,000 refugees from its neighbor, Ukraine. This generosity has earned this former Soviet republic, the description of 'the small country with the big heart'.