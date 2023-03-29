Anzeige
Mittwoch, 29.03.2023
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
29.03.23
17:20 Uhr
17,620 Euro
+0,060
+0,34 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.03.2023 | 20:10
73 Leser
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: announces the departure in mutual agreement of Gunther Gielen as CEO

The mandate of Gunther Gielen as CEO with Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV ends in mutual agreement and with immediate effect.

Attachment

  • PR_GG_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f58f1063-90c1-4869-a16c-87384315b1f1)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.