Kudelski Group
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA, March 29 2023 - The Kudelski Group has published its 2022 annual report on its website. The report is available under the following link:
https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications
Publication du Rapport Annuel 2022
Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Suisse, et Phoenix (AZ), USA, le 29 mars 2023 - Le Groupe Kudelski a publié son rapport annuel 2021 sur son site web. Le rapport est disponible sous le lien suivant :
https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications
About the Kudelski Group
The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.
The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.
Media contacts
Cédric Alber
Kudelski Group
Senior Director Public Relations
+41 79 377 45 12
+41 21 732 01 81
cedric.alber@nagra.com
