

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.6203 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6224.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi dropped to 1-week lows of 1.7456 and 1.0755 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7418 and 1.0739, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 82.29 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 82.71.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 1.75 against the euro, 1.09 against the aussie and 80.00 against the yen.



