

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to more than a 3-week low of 0.9046 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of. 0.9060.



Moving away from yesterday's closing value of 0.6684 against the U.S. dollar, the aussie dropped to 0.6661.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie edged down to 1.6255 and 88.39 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6217 and 88.76, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.89 against the loonie, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro and 85.00 against the yen.



