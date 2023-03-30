EPIC Suisse AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

EPIC Suisse AG: Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2023



30.03.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Ladies and Gentlemen



Please find attached for information purposes a copy of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 26 April 2023, and a copy of the annex to the invitation containing the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association.





Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch



About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.5 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch Additional features:



File: EPIC Invitation to AGM 2023 (PDF)

File: EPIC Annex to invitation AGM 2023 (PDF)





End of Media Release

