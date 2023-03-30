The 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship will be held in Tampere, Finland, and Riga, Latvia from 12 to 28 May. Finland and Latvia will organize the tournament together. Group A will be played in Tampere and Group B in Riga.

Slovenia will play in Group B, i.e., in Riga, Latvia. They will have to play against Latvia, Canada, Czechia, Slovakia, Kazakhstan, Norway, and Switzerland which are also in the same group. Quarterfinals are played in Tampere and Riga, but the location depends on how the teams have played in the preliminary round. Semi-finals and finals will take place in Tampere.

Single-game tickets are now on sale and can still be found for all games and in all different price categories. However, act fast or you will miss your chance to see your national team in action.

Slovenia starts the championship against Switzerland.

Single-game ticket prices to Slovenia's games start at 29. Tickets are required for all visitors aged 7 and over. Children aged 6 and younger, accompanied by an adult, may attend the game without a ticket, and without occupying a separate seat.

Slovenia will start their tournament against Switzerland on Saturday 13 May at 12:20. Tickets for this game start at 49. Prices exclude ticket operator fees.

At the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I Slovenia earned the golden ticket to return to the top division by winning the Group A tournament alongside Hungary. Team Slovenia hasn't participated in the top division since 2017. Support your team to secure its place in the top division this year!

Come and show your support while shouting your team's name in Arena Riga!

Slovenia's games in Group B, Riga, Latvia

13.05. Switzerland Slovenia

14.05. Slovenia Canada

16.05. Slovenia Norway

18.05. Czechia Slovenia

19.05. Latvia Slovenia

21.05. Slovenia Slovakia

22.05. Kazakhstan Slovenia

2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm

Schedule https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm/schedule

Tickets https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2023/wm/static/37881/tickets_world_championship

Visit Riga https://www.liveriga.com/en/

