Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Gubra A/S

Please be informed that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued by Gubra A/S will start today, 30 March 2023. The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates 16,349,703 units of DKK 1 will be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0062266557) as per today, 30 March 2023. The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of shares in the Offering, consisting of new shares offered by the company, existing shares in Gubra A/S, incl. overallotment shares made available by the Founders of the company. After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading and official listing in the permanent ISIN. It is expected that Nasdaq no later than 3 April 2023 will publish an exchange notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with the following data: Temporary ISIN: DK0062266557 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Gubra TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of temporary purchase certificates: 16,349,703 units -------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap -------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GUBRA TEMP -------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 287995 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no CPH Equities CCP /183 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- CCP cleared: Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------- Data about Gubra A/S Full name of the company: Gubra A/S ------------------------------------ Company registration no. 30514041 ------------------------------------ Symbol of the company: GUBRA ------------------------------------ Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Industry Supersector -------------------------------- 20 Health Care 2010 Health Care -------------------------------- Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be conditional. In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI" to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66