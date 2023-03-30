Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2023 | 07:34
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Exchange notice regarding Gubra A/S

Please be informed that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates issued by
Gubra A/S will start today, 30 March 2023. 



The Offering - Temporary Purchase Certificates

16,349,703 units of DKK 1 will be admitted to trading as Temporary Purchase
Certificates in a temporary ISIN (DK0062266557) as per today, 30 March 2023.
The number of Temporary Purchase Certificates consists of the total number of
shares in the Offering, consisting of new shares offered by the company,
existing shares in Gubra A/S, incl. overallotment shares made available by the
Founders of the company. 



After completion of the offering and registration of the new shares with the
Danish Business Authority, the total share capital will be admitted to trading
and official listing in the permanent ISIN. 



It is expected that Nasdaq no later than 3 April 2023 will publish an exchange
notice of the changes which will be implemented in the Nasdaq systems. 



Temporary Purchase Certificates will be registered in the Nasdaq systems with
the following data: 



Temporary ISIN:               DK0062266557      
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                    Gubra TEMP       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of temporary purchase certificates: 16,349,703 units    
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                 DKK 1          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                  Mid cap         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                 GUBRA TEMP       
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                287995         
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Market Segment / no             CPH Equities CCP /183  
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size /no                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC Code                  XCSE          
--------------------------------------------------------------------
CCP cleared:                Yes           
--------------------------------------------------------------------



Data about Gubra A/S

Full name of the company: Gubra A/S
------------------------------------
Company registration no.  30514041 
------------------------------------
Symbol of the company:   GUBRA  
------------------------------------



Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB)

Industry    Supersector   
--------------------------------
20 Health Care 2010 Health Care
--------------------------------





Conditional trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates

Please notice that trading in Temporary Purchase Certificates will be
conditional. 



In the Nasdaq trading system INET the orderbook will be added a note code "WI"
to indicate that the trading is conditional until the offering is completed. 





For further information, please contact Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
