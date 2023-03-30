

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash inflation from Germany and economic confidence survey results from euro area are the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for March. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease sharply to 3.8 percent from 6.0 percent in February.



In the meantime, Switzerland's KOF leading index is due. The index is seen at 100.5 in March compared to 100.0 in February.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes unemployment data for February. Economists forecast the jobless rate to rise marginally to 8.0 percent from 7.9 percent in January.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes euro area economic sentiment survey results. The economic confidence index is expected to rise slightly to 99.8 in March from 99.7 in February.



At 8.00 am ET, preliminary consumer price estimates are due from Germany. Economists expect consumer price inflation to ease notably to 7.3 percent in March from 8.7 percent in February.



