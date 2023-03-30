Delivered annual average production of 12,200 bopd representing a 36% growth rate over 2021

Increased 2022 2P reserves to 97 million barrels (24%) and after tax NPV-10 to US$1.75/share (46%)

Established a new record production level of over 26,000 bopd

Generated 2022 free funds flow of $162 million (~38% of exit 2022 market capitalization)

Brought four highly productive horizontal oil wells online in 2022 to exit the year with 20,000 bopd

Bonds now fully repaid and return of capital program announced subsequent to 2022 year-end

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to report its operating and audited financial results for the three months ("Q4") and year ended December 31, 2022.

Select financial, reserves and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements"), management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and annual information form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.PetroTal-Corp.com. Reserves numbers presented herein were derived from an independent reserves report ("NSAI Report") prepared by Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. ("NSAI") effective December 31, 2022. All amounts herein are in United States dollars ("USD") unless otherwise stated.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"I am proud of our performance in 2022, a year in which the Company was resilient despite facing a number of challenges. We are pleased with 2022's operational and financial results, having significantly improved the operating stability of the Company in recent months from both a sales and balance sheet perspective. In addition, it was equally important that we fulfilled our promise to investors to fully repay our bonds and initiating a return of capital program to our patient and deserving shareholder group.

"In closing, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, the PetroTal team for their considerable contributions to the Company, and our Board for strategic guidance."

2022 Key Milestones and Highlights

Achieved average annual production and sales of 12,200 and 13,168 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") respectively, up 36% and 56% from 2021;

Delivered a 46% increase in 2P reserves value per share (NPV-10, after tax) to US$1.75/share (CAD$2.29 and GBP1.45), and a 24% increase in 2P reserves to 96.8 million barrels;

Provided strong 2022 year-end 1P and 2P reserve replacement ratios of 179% and 418%, respectively;

Set a record for daily production of over 26,000 bopd on June 30, 2022 confirming the current facility oil handling capacity;

Drilled and completed four highly productive horizontal oil wells in 2022, with wells 10H and 11H delivering initial production rates in excess of 10,000 bopd;

During well 13H's drilling operation the technical team encountered the target producing formation approximately three meters higher than prognosis which contributed to oil-in-place and reserves upgrades in the 2022 year-end reserve report;

Generated record annual net operating income ("NOI") of $274 million ($56.90/bbl) and adjusted EBITDA inclusive of realized derivative impacts, of $256 million ($53.28/bbl);

2022 free funds flow totalled $161.9 million, prior to working capital adjustments and debt service, and after $94.2 million in total capital expenditures. This equates to a 38% free funds flow yield using the December 31, 2022 market capitalization and was approximately $33.66/bbl;

Announced in September 2022, Messrs. Luis Carranza and Jon Harris were elected as directors for the Company following the retirement of Messrs. Gary Guidry and Ryan Ellson; and,

Exited 2022 with approximately $120 million in cash ($15.6 million restricted) and a $74 million net surplus on the balance sheet allowing for full bond repayment subsequent to December 31, 2022.

Selected Q4 2022 and 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

(in thousands USD)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021

Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Average Production Bopd 10,374 10,147

12,200 8,966 Average Sales " 10,420 7,242

13,168 8,449 Average Brent ICE Price $/bbl $88.61 $79.79

$98.92 $70.82 Contracted Sales Price(1) " $88.22 $77.46

$96.67 $68.22 Tariffs, fees, and differentials " ($21.71) ($18.56)

($21.96) ($16.60) Realized Sales Price " $66.51 $58.90

$74.71 $51.62 Royalties(2) " ($6.08) ($3.46)

($6.66) ($2.91) Lifting " ($7.42) ($7.60)

($6.86) ($6.99) Direct Transportation " ($2.50) ($9.23)

($4.29) ($7.69) Netback(3) " $50.51 $38.61

$56.90 $34.03 Net Operating Income

$48,422 $25,727

$273,539 $104,960 Adjusted EBITDA(4)

$36,338 $11,887

$256,069 $101,974 Net Income

$37,176 $6,844

$188,527 $63,972 Basic Shares Outstanding 000's 862,209 828,197

862,209 828,197 Market Capitalization(5)

$431,104 $273,305

$431,104 $273,305 Net Income/share $/share $0.04 $0.01

$0.22 $0.08 Capex

$32,024 $26,601

$94,202 $82,191 Free funds Flow(6)

$4,314 ($14,714)

$161,867 $19,783 % of Market Capitalization

0.1% (5.4%)

37.5% 7.2% Total Cash(7)

$119,969 $74,459

$119,969 $74,459 Net Surplus (Debt)(8)

$74,225 ($56,076)

$74,225 ($56,076)

Approximately 71% of sales in 2022 were through the Brazilian route vs 27% in 2021. Royalties in Q3 and Q4 2022 include the impact of the 2.5% community social trust retroactive to the beginning of 2022. Netback per barrel ("bbl") does not have standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures for other entities. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Adjusted EBITDA is Net Operating Income less G&A and plus/minus realized derivative impacts. See "Selected Financial Measures" section. Market capitalization for 2022 and 2021 assume share prices of $0.50 and $0.33, respectively. Free funds flow is defined as adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. Includes restricted cash balances. Net Surplus/Debt = Total cash + all trade and VAT receivables + short and long term net derivative balances - total current liabilities - long term debt - non current lease liabilities - deferred tax - other long term obligations.

Selected Q4 2022 and FY 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Production and sales. Production and sales for the quarter averaged 10,374 and 10,420 bopd respectively. Production was significantly constrained during October and November 2022 due to low river levels and a river blockade, however, the Company was able to produce an average of 20,766 bopd during the last two weeks in December once these two issues were resolved which allowed quarterly production to average above 10,000 bopd.

Net Revenue profile. Oil revenue in Q4 2022, net of tariffs, fees, and differentials was $63.8 million ($66.51/bbl) compared to Q3 2022 of $84.2 million ($75.07/bbl) and Q4 2021 of $39.2 million ($58.9/bbl).

High margin operational cash flow. Generated Q4 2022 NOI and Adjusted EBITDA of $48.4 million ($50.51/bbl) and $36.3 million ($37.87/bbl), respectively, compared to $62.3 million ($55.58/bbl) and $84.2 million ($75.10/bbl), respectively, in Q3 2022 and $25.7 million ($38.61/bbl) and $11.9 million ($17.84/bbl), respectively, in Q4 2021. Net operating income for 2022 represents a 57% margin on contracted gross sales revenue allowing sufficient margin to fund CAPEX, G&A and debt service.

Capital expenditures. Capital deployed in Q4 2022 totalled $32.0 million, of which approximately 65% was allocated to drilling and completing wells 12H and 13H and commencing drilling on the Company's next water disposal well, 4WD. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company invested a total of $94.2 million in capital expenditures, a $12.1 million (15%) increase from 2021, driving a 36% increase in year-over-year production.

Substantial Net income. PetroTal posted Q4 2022 net income of $37.2 million, making Q4 2022 the 12th quarter in a row with positive net income. Net income for the year ended 2022 was $188.5 million ($0.22/share) and approximately 44% of PetroTal's exit 2022 market capitalization.

Solid balance sheet metrics allowing flexible capital allocation. Year-end 2022 short and long term debt was $81.4 million including accrued interest payable generating an exit debt to 2022 adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.3x. Including working capital and cash, the Company exited 2022 with a net surplus of $74.2 million or approximately 17% of the Company's market capitalization at year-end 2022.

Net derivative asset balance. The total net derivative asset on the balance sheet as at December 31, 2022 was $20.4 million, an increase of $16.8 million from Q3 2022, driven by mark-to-market changes in the value of oil in the Northern Peruvian Oil Pipeline ("ONP"). As at December 31, 2022 approximately 2.4 million barrels remained in the ONP with an average cost base of approximately $70/bbl.

Petroperu payment schedule finalized to reduce receivable balances. During Q4 2022, PetroTal and Petroperu finalized a repayment agreement for the $64 million in true-up revenue owed to the Company by Petroperu from a July 2022 oil export of 720,000 barrels. As at March 1, 2023 the Company has received nearly $27 million (40%) in accordance with the scheduled payments.

Robust production from wells 13H and 12H. Well 13H was drilled and completed in late Q3/early Q4 2022 and generated an initial peak production rate of 8,000 bopd during its first week of production. The drilling team encountered the target formation approximately three meters higher than prognosis which positively impacted 2022 year-end reserves and oil-in-place estimates. Well 12H was completed and tested around December 16, 2022, however due to export constraints the well's pump was not activated to constrain higher production rates until mid Q1 2023.

Financial and Operating Highlights Subsequent to December 31, 2022

Continuous development to increase production. Drilling commencement of drilling 14H began on February 8, 2023 following the successful drilling and coring of the Company's third water disposal well on January 29, 2023. Well 14H will be the longest horizontal well ever drilled in Peru with a total measured depth of around 5,135 meters. The well took 38 days to drill and encountered excellent Vivian sands with over 840 meters of net pay. Available production capacity is essential for allowing the Company to ramp up production quickly when additional sales capacity become available.

Full repayment of bonds. On February 15, 2023, the Company made the regularly scheduled payment to bondholders totaling $25 million, plus accrued interest. In addition, on March 24, 2023, PetroTal fulfilled its promise to shareholders and repaid the remaining $55 million of bonds, plus $3 million of accrued interest and prepayment fees, thereby allowing for shareholder return commencement.

Production resumes at over 20,000 bopd from barge travel normalization. Low river levels late in 2022 caused an overweighting of available barges to the field in late December 2022 and early 2023. During January and February 2023, the Company was only able to produce approximately 7,600 bopd and 8,000 bopd, respectively. Late in February 2023, the Company was able to ramp up production and will now produce and sell into an evenly distributed and expanded barge fleet chain for the remainder of the year. Production from March 1, 2023 until March 29, 2023 has averaged approximately 20,500 bopd.

Well 12H on pump and producing at strong rates. During Q1 2023, well 12H was put on pump and has averaged approximately 5,200 bopd since it was put on pump the last week of February, following the field's type curve for horizontal wells. This drilling location has increased the probability for additional drilling locations to the south of well 12H and 13H.

Return of capital focused 2023 budget. On January 16, 2023, PetroTal announced a $125 million fully funded capital program that targets average production between 14,000 and 15,000 bopd in 2023 with possible river level upside allowing 17,000 bopd in the second half 2023. Under base case production guidance, EBITDA is projected to be $220 million using an $84/bbl average 2022 Brent oil price. This generates after-tax free funds flow of $55 million, strengthening total accessible cash in 2023 to $241 million prior to debt service.

TSX-V award winner and TSX graduation. PetroTal was recognized as a top TSX Venture exchange performer for 2022 ranking 4th in share performance and market capitalization size in the energy sector. On February 16, 2023, PetroTal graduated to the TSX under the same trading symbol "TAL".

2.5% community social trust approved into Supreme Decree. On March 9, 2023, the Company announced the publication of the Supreme Decree signed by Peru's President authorizing Perupetro to execute the amendment incorporating the 2.5% Community Social Trust Fund into the Block 95 License Contract. Bylaw approvals for the trust are expected to occur by the end of April 2023, at which time the amendment to the License Contract shall be executed.

Barging fleet expanded. The Company has expanded its gross contracted barging fleet by over 25% to 1.5 million barrels from the previous capacity of 1.2 million. By increasing the fleet export capacity, the Company will be better able to mitigate situations where barge carrying capacity is limited and/or slow moving. The Company anticipates selling approximately 640,000 barrels of oil in March 2023, mostly through the Brazil export route, and expects deliveries of 550,000 barrels in April 2023, under normalized river conditions. March would then be the first month in PetroTal's history that 600,000 barrels of oil are sold via Brazil, which was an initial goal when the first 140,000 barrel Brazilian export was completed in December 2020. Now the Company is committed to replicating this on a consistent basis.

New working capital credit line secured. PetroTal has successfully secured a revolving working capital line of credit for approximately $20 million with a Peruvian bank. The working capital line will allow the Company to better manage a stable return of capital program, in conjunction with ensuring cash liquidity. The revolving working capital line can be drawn and repaid at any time.

Return of Capital Update

PetroTal is now long-term debt free and is excited to announce Board approval of a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") share buyback program. Subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange, the NCIB will allow the Company to purchase up to 10% of PetroTal's public float, over a period of twelve months, commencing in Q2 2023. Under the NCIB, common shares may be repurchased on the open market through the facilities of both the TSX and AIM exchanges, in accordance with TSX and AIM regulations.

In addition, PetroTal is pleased to reinstate a US$0.015 per share quarterly eligible dividend(1) with expected record and payment dates in June 2023. On an annualized basis, this represents US$0.06/share and an approximate yield of 13.9% based on a trading price of US$0.45/share. This quarterly cash dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

(1)See reader advisories.

Updated Corporate Presentation and Investor Webcast

PetroTal will host a virtual investor webcast meeting on March 30, 2023, following the release of these 2022 results. See the link below to join the webcast beginning at 9am Central Time and 3pm London time. The Company has also provided an updated corporate presentation with the 2022 results, on its website.

https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/63ff1852d684866e54345b62

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri-quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

