Saint George School in the Dominican Republic joins Nord Anglia Education's global family of schools

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education announced today that Saint George School in the Dominican Republic has become part of its global family of schools.





Saint George School, founded in 1965, is Nord Anglia's first school in the Dominican Republic and in the Caribbean. This brings the total number of schools in the international education group to 82 schools in 33 countries.

Saint George School is a leading multilingual school in the Dominican Republic, teaching more than 600 K-12 students with lessons in English and Spanish. With a strong British foundation that integrates the Dominican Republic's National Plan of Studies, the school also offers the IGCSE in 9th and 10th grades and the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme in 11th and 12th grades. It is the only school in the Distrito Nacional that offers the IB Diploma Programme taught in English.

Located in the neighbourhood of Piantini in the capital city of Santo Domingo, the school has an impressive reputation for its strong academic performance, and its national qualification results are significantly above national standards in the Dominican Republic.

Its students are regularly accepted into the world's top 100 universities, including Columbia University, Northeastern University, the University of Chicago, the London School of Economics, the University of Toronto and more.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: "We're delighted that Saint George School has become part of our global family. It has a well-earned reputation for high-quality teaching and outstanding academic results, and we're looking forward to welcoming our new students, their families, and colleagues to Nord Anglia."

Anton Tejeda, Owner of Saint George School, said: "Over the last 57 years we have built a strong reputation for academic excellence, and becoming part of Nord Anglia will only strengthen and enrich the education we provide our students. It's an exciting day for our school community and we could not be prouder to be joining the Nord Anglia family. Today is the start of a brand-new and exciting chapter for us."

Saint George School's 600+ students will now join over 75,000 other Nord Anglia learners worldwide, with access to world-class learning opportunities through collaborations with UNICEF, The Juilliard School, and MIT. Students will also have access to Nord Anglia's Global Campus, a technology-enabled learning platform connecting them to thousands of their peers worldwide.

All 100+ teachers and support colleagues at Saint George School will also benefit from Nord Anglia's extensive professional development programme, including online learning through Nord Anglia University, training programmes with MIT and Juilliard, and Nord Anglia's bespoke master's degree in International Education with King's College London.

