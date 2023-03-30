Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 Ticker-Symbol: 1S0 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
08:11 Uhr
2,885 Euro
+0,150
+5,48 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.03.2023 | 08:10
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Suominen Corporation: Tommi Björnman to start as the President and CEO of Suominen on April 1, 2023

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on March 30, 2023 at 9:00a.m. EEST

Suominen appointed Mr. Tommi Björnman as the new President & CEO on November 30, 2022. Björnman will start in his role on April 1, 2023.

Tommi Björnman (born 1966) holds a Master's degree in Industrial Engineering and prior to joining Suominen he worked as the President & CEO of Avgol Nonwovens.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For additional information:
Klaus Korhonen, Interim President & CEO, Suominen Corporation
Interview requests: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 540 9747

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2022 were EUR 493.3 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Key media
www.suominen.fi


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.