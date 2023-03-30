Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
08:02 Uhr
1,012 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0341,06410:54
Dow Jones News
30.03.2023 | 08:31
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 30-March-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 March 2023 it purchased a total of 144,400 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            89,697     54,703 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0180     GBP0.8950 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0080     GBP0.8870 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0149     GBP0.8937

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,338,088 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
857       1.0080        XDUB     09:18:52      00027547398TRDU1 
1,807      1.0100        XDUB     09:28:07      00027547530TRDU1 
1,296      1.0120        XDUB     09:55:33      00027547839TRDU1 
1,020      1.0120        XDUB     10:07:13      00027547940TRDU1 
1,988      1.0120        XDUB     10:18:05      00027548024TRDU1 
1,045      1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548192TRDU1 
826       1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548191TRDU1 
5,855      1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548198TRDU1 
2,401      1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548197TRDU1 
1,509      1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548196TRDU1 
408       1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548200TRDU1 
1,000      1.0120        XDUB     10:29:03      00027548199TRDU1 
1,759      1.0080        XDUB     11:04:56      00027548539TRDU1 
2,180      1.0080        XDUB     11:05:31      00027548547TRDU1 
2,135      1.0080        XDUB     11:05:31      00027548546TRDU1 
2,177      1.0080        XDUB     11:05:31      00027548545TRDU1 
638       1.0080        XDUB     11:05:31      00027548544TRDU1 
2,000      1.0180        XDUB     12:56:55      00027549634TRDU1 
3,626      1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549693TRDU1 
1,669      1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549692TRDU1 
5,916      1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549691TRDU1 
1,669      1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549690TRDU1 
507       1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549689TRDU1 
2,545      1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549688TRDU1 
2,040      1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549687TRDU1 
547       1.0180        XDUB     12:59:05      00027549686TRDU1 
2,551      1.0140        XDUB     13:36:48      00027550423TRDU1 
401       1.0140        XDUB     13:47:09      00027550530TRDU1 
2,071      1.0140        XDUB     13:47:09      00027550529TRDU1 
2,341      1.0140        XDUB     13:57:17      00027550704TRDU1 
2,361      1.0160        XDUB     14:06:54      00027551136TRDU1 
98        1.0180        XDUB     14:31:30      00027551294TRDU1 
590       1.0180        XDUB     14:31:30      00027551293TRDU1 
1,971      1.0180        XDUB     14:31:30      00027551292TRDU1 
1,971      1.0180        XDUB     14:31:30      00027551291TRDU1 
2,192      1.0180        XDUB     14:31:30      00027551290TRDU1 
2,190      1.0180        XDUB     14:35:34      00027551356TRDU1 
98        1.0180        XDUB     14:35:34      00027551355TRDU1 
2,190      1.0160        XDUB     14:39:35      00027551406TRDU1 
83        1.0160        XDUB     14:39:35      00027551405TRDU1 
694       1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553263TRDU1 
557       1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553262TRDU1 
1,000      1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553261TRDU1 
2,549      1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553260TRDU1 
2,502      1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553259TRDU1 
1,557      1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553258TRDU1 
1,396      1.0160        XDUB     16:00:42      00027553264TRDU1 
1,799      1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553725TRDU1 
2,060      1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553724TRDU1 
1,230      1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553723TRDU1 
353       1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553729TRDU1 
2,272      1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553728TRDU1 
353       1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553727TRDU1 
847       1.0180        XDUB     16:21:04      00027553730TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
280       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548588TRDU1 
879       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548590TRDU1 
256       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548589TRDU1 
311       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548594TRDU1 
96        0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548593TRDU1 
2,500      0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548592TRDU1 
689       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548591TRDU1 
705       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548595TRDU1 
832       0.8870        XLON     11:09:30      00027548596TRDU1 
1,030      0.8870        XLON     11:25:08      00027548779TRDU1 
675       0.8870        XLON     11:25:08      00027548778TRDU1 
1,693      0.8950        XLON     12:59:05      00027549670TRDU1 
1,631      0.8950        XLON     12:59:05      00027549669TRDU1 
54        0.8950        XLON     12:59:05      00027549675TRDU1 
4,946      0.8950        XLON     12:59:05      00027549674TRDU1 
3,219      0.8950        XLON     12:59:05      00027549682TRDU1 
92        0.8920        XLON     13:39:38      00027550438TRDU1 
318       0.8920        XLON     13:42:29      00027550469TRDU1 
1,000      0.8920        XLON     13:42:29      00027550468TRDU1 
483       0.8920        XLON     13:42:29      00027550467TRDU1 
92        0.8940        XLON     14:24:10      00027551267TRDU1 
4,311      0.8950        XLON     14:31:35      00027551308TRDU1 
2,337      0.8950        XLON     14:31:35      00027551307TRDU1 
937       0.8950        XLON     14:36:34      00027551379TRDU1 
667       0.8950        XLON     14:36:34      00027551378TRDU1 
1,779      0.8950        XLON     14:43:03      00027551442TRDU1 
1,665      0.8950        XLON     14:50:55      00027551653TRDU1 
1,161      0.8950        XLON     14:58:33      00027551766TRDU1 
498       0.8950        XLON     14:58:33      00027551768TRDU1 
1,806      0.8950        XLON     15:05:36      00027551886TRDU1 
1,622      0.8950        XLON     15:13:13      00027552128TRDU1 
762       0.8950        XLON     15:20:25      00027552324TRDU1 
1,047      0.8950        XLON     15:20:25      00027552325TRDU1 
767       0.8950        XLON     15:28:22      00027552451TRDU1 
768       0.8950        XLON     15:28:22      00027552452TRDU1 
736       0.8950        XLON     15:35:15      00027552599TRDU1 
898       0.8950        XLON     15:35:15      00027552598TRDU1 
81        0.8950        XLON     15:42:09      00027552695TRDU1 
1,723      0.8950        XLON     15:42:45      00027552718TRDU1 
579       0.8950        XLON     15:49:49      00027552950TRDU1 
1,133      0.8950        XLON     15:49:49      00027552952TRDU1 
1,765      0.8950        XLON     15:57:04      00027553107TRDU1 
1,785      0.8950        XLON     16:03:58      00027553301TRDU1 
62        0.8950        XLON     16:10:43      00027553465TRDU1 
1,527      0.8950        XLON     16:10:43      00027553467TRDU1 
1,731      0.8950        XLON     16:16:18      00027553586TRDU1 
775       0.8950        XLON     16:21:01      00027553717TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  233576 
EQS News ID:  1596201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
