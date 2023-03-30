DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30 March 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29 March 2023 it purchased a total of 144,400 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 89,697 54,703 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0180 GBP0.8950 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0080 GBP0.8870 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0149 GBP0.8937

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 684,338,088 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 857 1.0080 XDUB 09:18:52 00027547398TRDU1 1,807 1.0100 XDUB 09:28:07 00027547530TRDU1 1,296 1.0120 XDUB 09:55:33 00027547839TRDU1 1,020 1.0120 XDUB 10:07:13 00027547940TRDU1 1,988 1.0120 XDUB 10:18:05 00027548024TRDU1 1,045 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548192TRDU1 826 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548191TRDU1 5,855 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548198TRDU1 2,401 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548197TRDU1 1,509 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548196TRDU1 408 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548200TRDU1 1,000 1.0120 XDUB 10:29:03 00027548199TRDU1 1,759 1.0080 XDUB 11:04:56 00027548539TRDU1 2,180 1.0080 XDUB 11:05:31 00027548547TRDU1 2,135 1.0080 XDUB 11:05:31 00027548546TRDU1 2,177 1.0080 XDUB 11:05:31 00027548545TRDU1 638 1.0080 XDUB 11:05:31 00027548544TRDU1 2,000 1.0180 XDUB 12:56:55 00027549634TRDU1 3,626 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549693TRDU1 1,669 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549692TRDU1 5,916 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549691TRDU1 1,669 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549690TRDU1 507 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549689TRDU1 2,545 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549688TRDU1 2,040 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549687TRDU1 547 1.0180 XDUB 12:59:05 00027549686TRDU1 2,551 1.0140 XDUB 13:36:48 00027550423TRDU1 401 1.0140 XDUB 13:47:09 00027550530TRDU1 2,071 1.0140 XDUB 13:47:09 00027550529TRDU1 2,341 1.0140 XDUB 13:57:17 00027550704TRDU1 2,361 1.0160 XDUB 14:06:54 00027551136TRDU1 98 1.0180 XDUB 14:31:30 00027551294TRDU1 590 1.0180 XDUB 14:31:30 00027551293TRDU1 1,971 1.0180 XDUB 14:31:30 00027551292TRDU1 1,971 1.0180 XDUB 14:31:30 00027551291TRDU1 2,192 1.0180 XDUB 14:31:30 00027551290TRDU1 2,190 1.0180 XDUB 14:35:34 00027551356TRDU1 98 1.0180 XDUB 14:35:34 00027551355TRDU1 2,190 1.0160 XDUB 14:39:35 00027551406TRDU1 83 1.0160 XDUB 14:39:35 00027551405TRDU1 694 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553263TRDU1 557 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553262TRDU1 1,000 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553261TRDU1 2,549 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553260TRDU1 2,502 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553259TRDU1 1,557 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553258TRDU1 1,396 1.0160 XDUB 16:00:42 00027553264TRDU1 1,799 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553725TRDU1 2,060 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553724TRDU1 1,230 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553723TRDU1 353 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553729TRDU1 2,272 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553728TRDU1 353 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553727TRDU1 847 1.0180 XDUB 16:21:04 00027553730TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 280 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548588TRDU1 879 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548590TRDU1 256 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548589TRDU1 311 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548594TRDU1 96 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548593TRDU1 2,500 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548592TRDU1 689 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548591TRDU1 705 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548595TRDU1 832 0.8870 XLON 11:09:30 00027548596TRDU1 1,030 0.8870 XLON 11:25:08 00027548779TRDU1 675 0.8870 XLON 11:25:08 00027548778TRDU1 1,693 0.8950 XLON 12:59:05 00027549670TRDU1 1,631 0.8950 XLON 12:59:05 00027549669TRDU1 54 0.8950 XLON 12:59:05 00027549675TRDU1 4,946 0.8950 XLON 12:59:05 00027549674TRDU1 3,219 0.8950 XLON 12:59:05 00027549682TRDU1 92 0.8920 XLON 13:39:38 00027550438TRDU1 318 0.8920 XLON 13:42:29 00027550469TRDU1 1,000 0.8920 XLON 13:42:29 00027550468TRDU1 483 0.8920 XLON 13:42:29 00027550467TRDU1 92 0.8940 XLON 14:24:10 00027551267TRDU1 4,311 0.8950 XLON 14:31:35 00027551308TRDU1 2,337 0.8950 XLON 14:31:35 00027551307TRDU1 937 0.8950 XLON 14:36:34 00027551379TRDU1 667 0.8950 XLON 14:36:34 00027551378TRDU1 1,779 0.8950 XLON 14:43:03 00027551442TRDU1 1,665 0.8950 XLON 14:50:55 00027551653TRDU1 1,161 0.8950 XLON 14:58:33 00027551766TRDU1 498 0.8950 XLON 14:58:33 00027551768TRDU1 1,806 0.8950 XLON 15:05:36 00027551886TRDU1 1,622 0.8950 XLON 15:13:13 00027552128TRDU1 762 0.8950 XLON 15:20:25 00027552324TRDU1 1,047 0.8950 XLON 15:20:25 00027552325TRDU1 767 0.8950 XLON 15:28:22 00027552451TRDU1 768 0.8950 XLON 15:28:22 00027552452TRDU1 736 0.8950 XLON 15:35:15 00027552599TRDU1 898 0.8950 XLON 15:35:15 00027552598TRDU1 81 0.8950 XLON 15:42:09 00027552695TRDU1 1,723 0.8950 XLON 15:42:45 00027552718TRDU1 579 0.8950 XLON 15:49:49 00027552950TRDU1 1,133 0.8950 XLON 15:49:49 00027552952TRDU1 1,765 0.8950 XLON 15:57:04 00027553107TRDU1 1,785 0.8950 XLON 16:03:58 00027553301TRDU1 62 0.8950 XLON 16:10:43 00027553465TRDU1 1,527 0.8950 XLON 16:10:43 00027553467TRDU1 1,731 0.8950 XLON 16:16:18 00027553586TRDU1 775 0.8950 XLON 16:21:01 00027553717TRDU1

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 233576 EQS News ID: 1596201 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

