

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships (INPP.L) reported that its fiscal 2022 IFRS profit before tax increased 153% to 326.8 million pounds, reflecting the unrealised fair value gain on the portfolio in the year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 17.75 pence compared to 7.78 pence. Total income for the period increased to 365.59 million pounds from 165.36 million pounds.



The company has delivered full-year dividend growth of approximately 2.5% to 7.74 pence per share. The Board reaffirmed its dividend guidance for 2023 of 7.93 pence per share.



Also, the company has issued new guidance for 2024 of 8.13 pence per share.



