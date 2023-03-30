Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, March 29
[30.03.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,469,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,490,440.85
|8.6841
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|883,490.14
|87.6478
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|47,927,398.48
|100.1408
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|115,602.00
|USD
|0
|12,653,089.17
|109.4539
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,504,802.70
|107.3817
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|88,231.00
|EUR
|0
|9,246,361.12
|104.7972
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,582,424.42
|99.5119
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|62,611,908.09
|8.963
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|30,726,774.87
|10.1731
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|29.03.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,415,339.35
|10.0736