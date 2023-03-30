DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 47.1293
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44645812
CODE: ECRP LN
ISIN: LU1437018168
