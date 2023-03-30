DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.7408

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5889276

CODE: MFEX LN

ISIN: LU1646360971

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 233681 EQS News ID: 1596651 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596651&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)