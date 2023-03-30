DJ Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc (RIOL LN) Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.4091

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19661586

CODE: RIOL LN

ISIN: LU1900066207

