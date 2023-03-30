DJ Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MILL LN) Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Millennials ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.1858

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3791646

CODE: MILL LN

ISIN: LU2023678449

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2023678449 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MILL LN Sequence No.: 233764 EQS News ID: 1596819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2023 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)