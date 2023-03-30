DJ Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GIST LN) Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.6549

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3038744

CODE: GIST LN

ISIN: LU1910939849

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1910939849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GIST LN Sequence No.: 233742 EQS News ID: 1596775 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596775&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2023 03:28 ET (07:28 GMT)