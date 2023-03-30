Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
30.03.2023 | 10:07
Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 09:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6122.0116

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15000638

CODE: JPX4 LN

ISIN: LU2233156749

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU2233156749 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      JPX4 LN 
Sequence No.:  233802 
EQS News ID:  1596909 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1596909&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2023 03:35 ET (07:35 GMT)

