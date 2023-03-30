Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Össur hf - reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares

The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems as per 31 March 2023. ISIN IS0000000040 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Össur hf. ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 423,000,000 shares (ISK 423,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,000,000 shares (ISK 2,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 421,000,000 shares (ISK 421,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: ISK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OSSR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 68620 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66