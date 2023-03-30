Polish manufacturer KAN selects IFS to support global expansion and streamline supply chain

IFS Cloud will support finance, HR and payroll, production, supply chain and CRM for water and heating pipe systems provider

LONDON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that leading Polish provider of water, heating and technological installations sold under the KAN-therm brand has purchased the IFS Cloud ERP software solution as it looks to provide higher-quality products and services to customers by standardizing processes, streamlining its supply chain and responding faster to changing market needs.

KAN has initially selected to focus on six IFS Cloud functional modules: finance, controlling, HR, payroll, production, supply chain and customer relationship management (CRM). In the first wave of the deployment, the solution will be rolled out to 700 users across six countries worldwide.

The decision to implement IFS's software comes at a time when KAN strengthening its position and preparing to enter new, non-European markets.

It identified IFS Cloud as a solution capable of scaling to meet to the needs for its rapid expansion which includes building new factories. The IFS software will also enable the construction provider to access real-time data, streamline reporting and consolidate its application architecture.

Lukasz Urbaniak, Group CIO KAN, says: "With IFS's solution, we have the opportunity to streamline every aspect of our business into a single cloud-based platform. That will be critical in driving efficiencies and accelerating the process of expanding into international markets. Added to this, the expertise and professionalism that the IFS team have demonstrated since they started engaging with us has given us complete confidence in the deployment team and that IFS Cloud will meet our business needs."

In addition and to maximize longer term value realisation, KAN has signed up for IFS Success Services, a long-term co-operation model that helps ensure continuous value is delivered over time and with each update supporting the company benefiting from an evergreen approach.

Marek Glazowski, Poland and Eastern Europe, Managing Director, IFS, says: "KAN concentrates on meeting customer needs through a focus on innovation and the delivery of high-quality products and services, while optimising energy usage and supporting sustainable eco-friendly construction practices. IFS is committed to delivering the advanced ERP capabilities and domain expertise that KAN needs to meet this twin challenge today."

About KAN

KAN Group, is an experienced European manufacturer and supplier of KAN-therm installation systems. Since launch in 1990, KAN has built its position on strong pillars: professionalism, innovativeness, quality and development.

Today, the company employs more than 1100 people. It has a branch network across Poland, with subsidiaries in a range of other countries.Products with the label KAN-therm are exported to 68 countries around the world. The distribution chain covers Europe and a significant part of Asia, Africa and America.

For more information, please visit https://en.kan-therm.com/p/kan-group

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers - at the Moment of Service. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our global team of over 5,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness and collaboration in how we support thousands of customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

