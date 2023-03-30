Sycurio's secure payment capabilities combine with Genesys Cloud CX enabling customers to improve their experiences and take secure, PCI DSS compliant payments anywhere

Sycurio the leading provider of data security and compliance solutions for call and contact centers, today announced Sycurio.Voice, a Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliant payment solution for voice transactions, is now a premium application on the Genesys AppFoundry, a marketplace of solutions offering a curated selection of applications and integrations that elevate customer and employee experiences.

Sycurio.Voice makes it easy for Genesys customers to take secured PCI DSS compliant payments while improving agent productivity, CX and trust, as well as dramatically reducing the costs and complexity of regulatory compliance.

Sycurio solutions are engineered to integrate seamlessly with the Genesys Cloud CX voice services and call center infrastructure, and payment service providers/gateways providing the most secure and frictionless means of completing secure transactions over the phone. With its patented technology, the company secures millions of payment transactions and keeps payment card and bank account data safe. Sycurio helps organizations descope their call centers and meet their PCI DSS compliance obligations, improve operational efficiency, and deliver seamless customer experiences. By eliminating the need for company representatives to see, hear, or handle personally identifiable information (PII), Sycurio prevents storing, transmitting, or processing sensitive data within the business infrastructure, removing it from PCI DSS scope and reducing the risk of potential breaches and fraud.

"We're delighted to deepen our technical partnership with Genesys through our Premium App integration; enabling Genesys customers to take secure and compliant payments directly from the Genesys platform," said Edward Sweigart, CRO at Sycurio. "It's now more important than ever that security and customer experience are inseparable, and organizations provide a frictionless payment experience for every customer journey our enhanced integration makes accomplishing that much easier."

Sycurio.Voice is now available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one composable solution that helps organizations offer frictionless and connected customer and employee experiences. As a modern, API-first experience orchestration platform, Genesys Cloud CX enables organizations to coordinate every interaction and touchpoint through a full suite of omnichannel options, built-in employee experience, turnkey AI and end-to-end journey optimization.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Sycurio.Voice visit our AppFoundry listing

As a Premium App on the AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Sycurio.Voice subscription included on their Genesys invoice, to simplify vendor management.

About Sycurio

Sycurio is a leading provider of flexible cloud-based solutions and services that simplify how organizations manage data protection, regulatory compliance, and payment security in today's increasingly connected world. It's innovative data security solutions enable organizations to realize their digital trust vision and safeguard every customer interaction, in every channel, while delivering a standout customer experience that builds lasting loyalty. Sycurio's patented data capture methods ensure that sensitive information, including payment card, bank details, and personally identifiable information (PII), such as social security numbers, can be processed in a manner that protects against the risk of fraud and ensures compliance with industry regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS).

Founded in 2009, as Semafone, the company now supports customers in 26 countries on five continents. Sycurio is vertically agnostic, and it has an extensive customer base including many large multinational companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230330005075/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Mandy Pattenden

Sycurio

mandy.pattenden@sycurio.com