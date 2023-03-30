Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.03.2023 | 11:42
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMG: Chinese and Spanish musicians play together to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties

MADRID, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 100 performers from China and Spain have come together for a concert to mark a half-century of diplomatic relations between the two countries.