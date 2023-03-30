HIROSHIMA, Japan, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for February 2023 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in February 2023 increased 19.8% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in February 2023]CX-5: 28,211 units (down 6.2% year on year)MAZDA3: 10,524 units (up 29.3%)CX-30: 8,386 units (up 87.4%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in February 2023 increased 21.4% year on year due to increased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in February 2023]CX-30: 12,575 units (up 12.9% year on year)MAZDA3: 6,170 units (up 2.8%)CX-3: 4,210 units (up 547.7%)II. Domestic SalesMazda's domestic sales volume in February 2023 decreased 6.9% year on year due to decreased sales of passenger vehicles.Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.2% (down 2.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (up 0.4 points) and a 4.0% total market share (down 1.2 points).[Domestic sales of key models in February 2023]CX-60: 4,371 unitsCX-30: 2,214 units (up 3.9%)MAZDA2: 1,628 units (down 46.8%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in February 2023 increased 8.9% year on year due to increased shipments to North America, Europe and other regions.[Exports of key models in February 2023]CX-5: 25,502 units (down 19.4% year on year)MAZDA3: 8,877 units (up 6.7%)CX-9: 5,259 units (down 12.7%)IV. Global SalesMazda's global sales volume in February 2023 decreased 2.3% year on year due to decreased sales in China.[Global sales of key models in February 2023]CX-5: 26,853 units (down 14.9% year on year)CX-30: 15,992 units (up 0.1%)MAZDA3: 12,396 units (down 21.7%)For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202303/230330b.html.Source: mazdaCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.