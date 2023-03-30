Triad Partners: Unlock Your Full Potential: The Do Business. Do Life. Podcast Helps Financial Advisors Build a Better Business and Life

The 'Do Business. Do Life.' podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms.

LAWRENCE, KS / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Triad Partners is on a mission to help elite financial advisors scale their businesses and achieve unlimited growth without sacrificing in other areas of their lives. That's why it has recently expanded the reach of its "Do Business. Do Life." approach with the launch of a brand-new podcast.

The 'Do Business. Do Life.' podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms. To gain access to the latest episodes, as well as unlock all the tools and resources from each show, visit www.bradleyjohnson.com.

Brad Johnson, the financial industry's go-to guy and one of the industry's top advisor coaches, is back at it. After taking a two-year hiatus from podcasting, he's ready to help financial advisors build better businesses and more fulfilling lives with a focus on better balancing work/life integration on the "Do Business. Do Life." podcast.

According to New York Times bestselling author and leadership expert Michael Hyatt, "This is one of the best, most useful podcasts on the internet - even for non-advisors. I am not a financial advisor. However, I get enormous value out of every episode. Brad is one of the top podcast interviewers in the world. He has a knack for picking energetic guests with tons of helpful strategies and tips. I NEVER miss an episode (and also forward them to my advisor friends). If you are an advisor, this is a must-listen. It will give you a huge edge over the competition. Brad and his guests are sharing killer strategies - for FREE. I highly recommend this podcast."

Johnson's previous podcast, The Elite Advisor Blueprint®, focused on reaching success as a financial advisor. However, his new show is aimed at something much bigger - helping advisors achieve significance by redefining what "success" means in the financial industry.

The "Do Business. Do Life." podcast provides financial advisors with wide-ranging interviews featuring New York Times bestselling authors, professional athletes, speaking coaches and whiteboarding experts, to name a few - all interviewed through the lens of helping financial advisors understand how they can achieve an overall better business and life.

Rather than the "either/or" tradeoff of scaling a business at the sacrifice of your lifestyle, the DBDL podcast focuses on the "yes/and" approach of work/life integration. Johnson's mission is to empower advisors to break free from limiting beliefs and discover a life of significance with unlimited growth, freedom, and joy.

Keith Ellis, co-founder of SHP Financial, knows firsthand the value of great coaching and constantly challenging his own thinking as he's helped scale his firm to over $250 million of assets gathered on an annual basis. He highly recommends the "Do Business. Do Life." podcast, saying, "When I met Brad over a decade ago, we were gathering less than $10 million of assets on an annual basis. Fast-forward a decade and with his coaching and guidance, he's helped us grow by 25X! I'm incredibly excited to see his podcast relaunch as it offers a wealth of insights and perspectives that can help financial advisors achieve success in business and life. If you're looking to grow a business, but also have the freedom to be home for family dinners, this is the podcast to subscribe to."

As one of the top advisor coaches in the industry, Johnson's new podcast promises to deliver exceptional content for financial advisors looking to achieve their full potential. His expert insights and unmatched guests will help advisors break through limiting beliefs and unlock their true potential.

About Triad Partners

Triad Partners helps elite financial advisors achieve growth and freedom in business and in life. The company believes in the "and" approach to life and business instead of the "either/or." Visit triadpartners.com for more information or to inquire about membership.

About the Do Business. Do Life. Podcast

The "Do Business. Do Life." podcast is now available on all major podcast platforms. To gain access to the latest episodes, as well as unlock all the tools and resources from each show, visit www.bradleyjohnson.com.

