San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - UnshETH, a decentralized Ethereum-based, on-chain protocol for enhancing validator decentralization, is set for release on the advanced Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Designed to completely decentralize Ethereum validator nodes, UnshETH will launch on BSC on Friday, March 31, 2023.

UnshETH aims to restructure validator decentralization via incentive engineering, ergo prioritizing validator decentralization via equal distribution of capital across the liquid staking derivative (LSD) ecosystem. Excited about the imminent release on the Binance Chain, Altair, one of the core developers, describes the focus on "incentive engineering" as one capable of efficiently creating and sustaining a worthwhile and accessible decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

The decision to launch on Binance Smart Chain is part of the protocol's long-term goal of allowing users with EVM-compatible chains to have unlimited access (the v2 will launch on other L2's with Binance being the first). And the team hopes to leverage BSC's large network users as it seeks to revolutionize the DeFi industry. In addition, UnshETH v2 will launch on other L2's with Binance being the first.

" ... We were able to enable crypto users to gain more exposure to liquid staking derivatives on mainnet Ethereum with unshETH v1. In planning out v2, the next clear step was to allow users on all kinds of EVM-compatible chains to have access, and Binance Chain was the logical choice due to the sheer volume of their user base. Every decision we make as a team is in hopes of revolutionizing the DeFi industry by creating new opportunities for users to participate in decentralized finance," Altair says.

The UnshETH Protocol

UnshETH is committed to disrupting the existence of a single LSD on the Ethereum network. And through incentive engineering, UnshETH is setting the pace for the growth of this industry at the same time working to rekindle users' trust. While liquid staking offers an array of earning opportunities for users, UnshETH is keen on making them safer, reliable, and capable of handling large numbers of transactions.

UnshETH is focused on the LSD space, albeit while in its nascent phase, the team intends to make the industry more accessible to institutional investors, small investors, end-users, and developers alike.

UnshETH is a one-stop shop for users and operators looking to seamlessly traverse the complicated world of LSDs. The team adopts a Matrix-esque framework that dispels monopolies, creation of central failure points, etc. UnshETH is completely engrossed in incentivization through validator decentralization and the fair share of capital across the LSD community in a safe, efficient, sustainable, and scalable manner.

With V2 of UnshETH set to be released on BSC, the team aims to reach more users, thus piggybacking on the network's large pool of users.

About UnshETH

UnshETH is a decentralized, on-chain protocol for validator decentralization. UnshETH incorporates incentive engineering to guarantee validator decentralization and equitable distribution of capital across the ecosystem.

