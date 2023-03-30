DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 144.917

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1025882

CODE: ANXU LN

ISIN: LU1681038326

