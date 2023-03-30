DJ Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (ANXU LN) Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2023 / 12:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 29-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 144.917
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1025882
CODE: ANXU LN
ISIN: LU1681038326
