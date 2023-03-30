Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
WKN: A2QEVG ISIN: CA8031604074 Ticker-Symbol: 48S1 
Frankfurt
30.03.23
08:01 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,003
-4,76 %
ACCESSWIRE
30.03.2023 | 12:50
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Announces Trading Halt

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN THE UNITED STATES

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) advises that its CHESS Depositary Interests (or CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") have been halted at the request of the Company pending the release of an announcement in relation to a potential equity raising. The Company has requested a similar halt for its Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V").

The trading halt will continue on the ASX until the earlier of the Company releasing an announcement in relation to the potential equity raising, or the commencement of trading on 3 April 2023.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Company Activities

Media Enquiries

Andrew Dinning or Paul Schmiede
Sarama Resources Ltd
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 8 9363 7600

Angela East
Media & Capital Partners
e: Angela.east@mcpartners.com.au
t: +61 428 432 025

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746676/Sarama-Announces-Trading-Halt

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
