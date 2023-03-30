Anzeige
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
30.03.2023 | 12:54
The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE reports record-equalling turnover for 2022

2022 financial year highlights at TISE

  • Record-equalling turnover of £10.0 million despite macro-economic headwinds
  • Profit fell 13.2% year on year but second highest on record at £4.1 million
  • Earnings per share of 145.6p; total of £8.0 million returned to shareholders in 2022
  • Second best year for new listings helped take total listings to record high at year-end
  • Continued focus in 2023 on strategy execution during Exchange's landmark 25th anniversary year

SAINT PETER PORT, Guernsey, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has announced record-equalling turnover for 2022 despite the challenging macro-economic environment.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (the Group) has released its latest Annual Report which shows revenues of £10.0 million that matched the record set in 2021, post-tax profit declined 13.2% but was still the second highest on record at £4.1 million and earnings per share were 145.6p during the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

During 2022 the Group paid a special dividend of £2.00 per share which, together with the ordinary dividends, equated to a total return of £8.0 million to shareholders in the year.

Anderson Whamond, Chair of the Group, said: "While adverse macro-economic conditions impaired trading during 2022, nevertheless we delivered our second-best year ever for new listings and profitability. Turnover matched the record set a year previously but profit after tax and basic earnings per share were impacted by the increased costs of doing business and a planned increase in expenditure to support the execution of our strategy to sustain future growth. We were pleased to return £8.0 million to shareholders during 2022 and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support and investment."

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "I am delighted that we achieved further growth in the breadth and depth of our market in 2022 despite the challenging macro-economic environment. This turbulence continues to inhibit new listings, but we have a plan in place that will enable us to mitigate the worst effects of the unsettled market conditions and capitalise on the opportunities which will emerge with the return of a more stable external environment. I look forward to further progressing our strategy to diversify and scale up the business in 2023 which, as our 25th anniversary year, promises to be a significant landmark both in the history and future of TISE."

A copy of the Annual Report is available here.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tise-reports-record-equalling-turnover-for-2022-301785752.html

