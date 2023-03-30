Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce it has entered into a partnership with Savant Systems, Inc. ("Savant"), a global leader in smart home and smart power for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. The combined offering will deliver demand flexibility by providing utilities with management of behind-the-meter capacity through smart electric circuit breakers, electric vehicle ("EV") chargers and inverters for roof-top solar and battery storage through Tantalus' new TRUSense Gateway.

Savant offers complete energy management systems for any home, including an LFP battery backup system with scalability up to 800-amp service along with unique load management capabilities that extend a battery's charge. The company's smart power modules, featuring 20, 30, and 60-AMP breakers that fit into existing industry-leading, standard electrical panels, are at the heart of their innovative intelligent energy solution. Together with an easy-to-use software platform for both homeowners and utilities, Savant delivers seamless monitoring and control of electricity from the grid and other alternative energy sources, to create an optimized energy ecosystem for any home. Savant's intuitive mobile app is unique in its ability to provide homeowners with the ability to control their entire smart home including all Savant professionally installed premium smart solutions which are currently sold through 2,500 North American dealers. Savant also offers Cync, which offers do-it-yourself smart home products that are available at more than 55,000 leading retail locations throughout North America and online.

"The transformation of energy management is rapidly unfolding through greater access to complete and affordable home automation capabilities that can be coupled with the installation of renewable resources," said Bob Madonna, CEO of Savant. "Partnering with Tantalus to integrate our behind-the-meter capabilities with their TRUSense Gateway will provide an unparalleled and targeted load control capability that reduces the strain on the grid by providing more options to curtail overall energy usage and correspondingly reduce energy costs for consumers."

Through the partnership, utilities will be empowered to dispatch aggregated loads with sub-metering precision by controlling devices inside the home, particularly with respect to EV chargers, roof-top solar, battery storage, hot water heaters, air conditioning units and other large electric appliances. Unlike other solutions, the combined offering will leverage utility-grade WiFi and Homeplug 2.0 communications delivered through the TRUSense Gateway to avoid the use of a consumer's wireless network, thereby improving reliability and cybersecurity. Coupled with Advanced Power Quality ("AV/PQM") sensing capabilities embedded in the TRUSense Gateway, utilities will have the necessary data and analytics tools to understand the true impact DERs and EVs have on their distribution grids, particularly with respect to their fleet of pole-top transformers and critical distribution assets.

"Delivering behind-the-meter control in a secure and reliable manner is an underlying value proposition of our new TRUSense Gateway offering, particularly as utilities prepare for the adoption of EVs, roof-top solar and battery storage," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Savant is delivering the capabilities to effectively turn every home into a self-contained microgrid that is capable of balancing energy generation relative to energy consumption. Providing the necessary visibility, accessibility and control of these types of applications with an unparalleled level of precision will fundamentally enhance system planning and load balancing across the utility industry as well as enable utilities to protect critical infrastructure across their distribution grids."

Savant will be introducing joint capabilities between the two companies, as well as its complete scalable Power System that includes load monitoring and control, inverters, batteries, and EV chargers as a Gold Sponsor at Tantalus' upcoming Users Conference on April 3-6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

The Tantalus logo is a registered trademark and TRUSense is an unregistered trademark of Tantalus Systems Corp. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Tantalus and the third party unless expressly stated.

About Savant

Headquartered in Massachusetts, Savant Systems, Inc., is a global leader in smart home, intelligent lighting and energy solutions for consumers, businesses, utility companies and more. Along with GE Lighting, a Savant company and Savant Power System, Savant Systems, Inc. offers the most diverse portfolio of DIY and professionally installed smart products available at thousands of leading retail stores and through a network of authorized integrators. Engineered to customize any space, Savant's innovative solutions unite all the vital pillars of any connected environment - climate, lighting, entertainment, security, and energy - together into a premier integrated experience controlled by intuitive award-winning software for iOS and Android. Learn more at savant.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release includes information, statements, beliefs and opinions which are forward-looking, and which reflect current estimates, expectations and projections about future events, including, but not limited to, the development, functionality, adoption and effectiveness of the TRUSense Gateway offerings, the functionality, adoption and effectiveness of Savant's solutions, the integration, adoption, functionality and effectiveness of joint solutions incorporating products and intellectual property of Tantalus and Savant, enhancements to and demand for system planning and load balancing by utilities (relating to the adoption of EVs, DERs and other challenges facing the industry), and other statements that contain words such as "believe," "expect," "project," "should," "seek," "anticipate," "will," "intend," "positioned," "risk," "plan," "may," "estimate" or, in each case, their negative and words of similar meaning. By its nature, forward-looking information involves a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is based on the information available as of the date of this news release and Tantalus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this new release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law. The forward-looking information included in this new release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

