Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX), ("Kiora" or the "Company") announced its late-breaking abstract detailing functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) results from the ABACUS Phase 1b study of KIO-301 in patients with retinitis pigmentosa was accepted for presentation on May 1, 2023, at The American Society of Neuroradiology 2023 (ASNR23) Annual Meeting.

Christen Barras, MBBS, Ph.D., Neuroradiologist at Jones Radiology, Associate Professor of Radiology at the University of Adelaide, in Adelaide, Australia, and an investigator in the ABACUS study, will present fMRI results for initial patients treated with KIO-301, a novel light-sensing small-molecule ("photoswitch") intended to restore sight in patients with the orphan disease retinitis pigmentosa. fMRI is a non-invasive imaging technique being used to assess visual cortex activity in response to specific light stimuli.

"One of the aims of the ABACUS study is to investigate whether KIO-301 reignites the retina, and to see if that reanimation reaches the level of the brain. These fMRI data help us understand whether that cortical reconnection is occurring," said Dr. Barras. ABACUS is the first-in-man clinical trial evaluating photoswitches in patients with no or ultra-low vision.

Presentation details:

Title: "Functional Vision Reanimation in Retinitis Pigmentosa using an Intravitreal 'Photoswitch' Molecule (KIO-301): Functional MRI Protocol and Preliminary In-Human Observations."

Presenter: Christen Barras, MBBS, Ph.D.

Date and time: May 1, 2023, 5:26 PM CDT

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. KIO-101 is being developed for the treatment of the Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis ("OPRA"). It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase ("DHODH") with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release) designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with commercially available DHODH inhibitors. In addition, Kiora is developing KIO-201, a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid, designed to accelerate corneal wound healing.

In addition to news releases and SEC filings, we expect to post information on our website, www.kiorapharma.com , and social media accounts that could be relevant to investors. We encourage investors to follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn as well as to visit our website and/or subscribe to email alerts.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements include statements relating to, among other things, the development and commercialization efforts and other regulatory or marketing approval efforts pertaining to Kiora's development-stage products, including KIO-301, as well as the success thereof, with such approvals or success may not be obtained or achieved on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the ability to conduct clinical trials on a timely basis, market and other conditions and certain risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in Kiora's Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2023 or described in Kiora's other public filings. Kiora's results may also be affected by factors of which Kiora is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Kiora expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Francina Agosti, Ph.D.

(617) 546-0742

fagosti@reportablenews.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160538