Key Points

The men's first team won the Carabao Cup on 26 February at Wembley for the 6 th time; the team also advances to the FA Cup Semi-finals

For the 2022/23 domestic and European seasons to date, the men's first team is currently in third place in the Premier League and has advanced to the UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals

For the 2022/23 Women's Super League season, the women's team is currently in first place in the league and has advanced to the Semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup

Club continues to achieve record-breaking attendance and Matchday hospitality revenues, as well as record global memberships and record Museum Tour visits; season to date 2022/23 ticket sales have surpassed the record set in 2016/17

Club recently announced a return to the US for its Summer Tour 2023 with a first announced match against Wrexham AFC in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium on 25 July

For fiscal 2023, the Company reiterates its previous revenue guidance of £590 million to £610 million and its adjusted EBITDA guidance of £125 million to £140 million

Company reports net profit for the second quarter of £6.3 million

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU; the "Company," the "Group" and the "Club") one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world today announced financial results for the 2023 fiscal second quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Outlook

For fiscal 2023, the Company reiterates its previous revenue guidance of £590 million to £610 million and its previous adjusted EBITDA guidance of £125 million to £140 million.

Phasing of Premier League games Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 Total 2022/23 season 6 10 10 12 38 2021/22 season 6 12 11 9 38

Key Financials (unaudited)

million (except earnings/(loss) per share) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Commercial revenue 78.7 64.4 22.2% 166.1 128.8 29.0% Broadcasting revenue 58.7 86.4 (32.1%) 93.7 129.7 (27.8%) Matchday revenue 29.9 34.6 (13.6%) 51.2 53.4 (4.1%) Total revenue 167.3 185.4 (9.8%) 311.0 311.9 (0.3%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 48.3 57.9 (9.6%) 71.9 69.1 4.1% Operating (loss)/profit (2.9) 5.4 (6.3) (4.8) 31.2% Profit/(loss) for the period (i.e. net income/(loss)) 6.3 (1.4) (20.2) (16.9) 19.5% Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 3.87 (0.86) (12.39) (10.39) 19.2% Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income)(1) (10.1) 7.4 (20.0) (5.1) 292.2% Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence)(1) (6.18) 4.54 (12.26) (3.14) 290.4% Non-current borrowings in USD (contractual currency)(2) $650.0 $650.0 0.0% $650.0 $650.0 0.0%

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share are non-IFRS measures. See "Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use" on page 8 and the accompanying Supplemental Notes for the definitions and reconciliations for these non-IFRS measures and the reasons we believe these measures provide useful information to investors regarding the Group's financial condition and results of operations. (2) In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. The outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility as of 31 December 2022 was £200.0 million and total current borrowings including accrued interest payable was £206.2 million. Based on the club's expected seasonal working capital cycle, it is anticipated that the club would be able to reduce the balance on the club's facilities to zero at June 30, 2023.

Football

The men's first team won the Carabao Cup on 26 February at Wembley for the 6 th time

time The men's first team advances to the Semi-finals of the FA Cup

For the 2022/23 domestic and European seasons to date, the men's first team is currently in third place in the Premier League and has advanced to the UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals

In the January transfer window, the men's first team signed Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland on loan until the end of the 2022/23 season

For the 2022/23 Women's Super League season, the women's team is currently placed first in the league and has advanced to the Semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup

In the January transfer window, the women's team signed Jayde Riviere, Estelle Cascarino and Lisa Naalsund

Club appointed David Harrison as Director of Football Operations

Club recently announced a return to the US for its Summer Tour 2023 with a first announced match against Wrexham AFC in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium on 25 July; information on additional tour matches in the US will be released in the upcoming weeks

Fan Engagement

Club held quarterly meetings of the Fans' Advisory Board and the Fans' Forum

Implemented the Premier League Fan Engagement Standard

Following consultation with fan representatives, the Club committed to restore the Stretford End to all-general admission seating in time for the 2024/25 season

During the quarter, fan supporters' clubs reached a record 275 clubs in 94 countries

Partnered with fan groups to commemorate 65 th anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster at events in Munich and Manchester attended by thousands of fans on 6 February

anniversary of the Munich Air Disaster at events in Munich and Manchester attended by thousands of fans on 6 February Red and white scarves were gifted to the 33,000 United fans who travelled to the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley on 26 February

Facilities Venue and Operations

Record match attendance and match-by-match hospitality revenues were driven by strong pitch performance across all competitions; ticket sales for the current 2022/23 season have surpassed the record set in 2016/17 totalling a cumulative 2.3 million tickets sold

Record sales of global memberships, including sell-out of a new Premium Membership tier; memberships currently stand at 360,000 for the 2022/23 season, the largest paid membership program in world sport; in February, the club also launched a dedicated Junior membership package tailored to a younger fanbase

Continued exceptional demand for tickets, with over 145,000 individuals currently on the Season Ticket waiting list; 2023/24 renewals were launched in February, with prices of adult Season Tickets increasing by approximately 5%, following 11 consecutive seasons of frozen ticket pricing; ticket prices at Old Trafford along with matchday food and beverage prices remain among the most affordable in the Premier League

Continued momentum in demand for women's football with Leigh Sport Village ticket sales at the end of the second quarter approximately 60% higher than the entire 2021/22 season

During the second quarter, Old Trafford hosted a third Women's Super League fixture against Aston Villa on 3 December

Old Trafford hosted the Rugby League World Cup final on 19 November

Partnerships

On 15 December, the Club and its primary shirt sponsor, TeamViewer mutually agreed that Manchester United has the option to buy back the rights to the front of shirt sponsorship; TeamViewer will remain the primary shirt sponsor under the original financial terms during the interim period

Club held an ILoveUnited event in Kolkata, India, in October with a record-breaking fan attendance featuring activations from 15 global partners for the largest ever football screening in India

On 5 March, Club held an ILoveUnited event in Los Angeles with activations from 19 global partners

Successfully launched a new global partnership with Doo Group

Club attended the World Economic Forum in Davos

Digital Products Experiences

Club gained more than 3.5 million followers and generated more than 395 million digital interactions and 1.15 billion video views across all global social platforms in the second quarter

Club launched its first digital collectibles in partnership with Tezos; the launch was the biggest in sport consisting of two 'drops' during December, including a sell-out for the first paid drop; more digital collectibles will be released throughout 2023

Club launched a Discord community in November with a following of ~85,000 members, the biggest in football

Record-breaking first year on TikTok for the Manchester United Women's account; the first women's team to reach 500k followers and 6 million video likes

Revenue Analysis

Commercial

Commercial revenue for the quarter was £78.7 million, an increase of £14.3 million, or 22.2%, over the prior year quarter.

Sponsorship revenue was £50.4 million, an increase of £15.2 million, or 43.2%, over the prior year quarter due to the impact of our training kit agreement with Tezos, together with a one-off sponsorship credit.

revenue was £50.4 million, an increase of £15.2 million, or 43.2%, over the prior year quarter due to the impact of our training kit agreement with Tezos, together with a one-off sponsorship credit. Retail, Merchandising, Apparel Product Licensing revenue was £28.3 million, a decrease of £0.9 million, or 3.1%, over the prior year quarter.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenue for the quarter was £58.7 million, a decrease of £27.7 million, or 32.1%, over the prior year quarter, primarily due to the men's first team participating in the UEFA Europa League compared to the UEFA Champions League in the prior year.

Matchday

Matchday revenue for the quarter was £29.9 million, a decrease of £4.7 million, or 13.6%, over the prior year quarter, due to playing two less home games in the current year quarter compared to the prior year quarter.

Other Financial Information

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses for the quarter were £167.6 million, a decrease of £12.1 million, or 6.7%, over the prior year quarter.

Employee benefit expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the quarter were £77.3 million, a decrease of £20.4 million, or 20.9%, over the prior year quarter, as a result of squad turnover and the men's first team not participating in the UEFA Champions League in the current year.

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses for the quarter were £41.7 million, an increase of £11.9 million, or 39.9%, over the prior year quarter. This is primarily due to the impact of exchange rate fluctuations and rising energy and maintenance costs.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation for the quarter was £3.6 million, consistent with the prior year quarter. Amortization for the quarter was £45.0 million, an increase of £6.4 million, or 16.6%, over the prior year quarter, due to investment in the first team playing squad. The unamortized balance of registrations at 31 December 2022 was £445.1 million.

Loss on disposal of intangible assets

Loss on disposal of intangible assets for the quarter was £2.6 million, compared to a loss of £0.3 million for the prior year quarter.

Net finance income/(costs)

Net finance income for the quarter was £12.1 million, compared to net finance costs of £7.5 million in the prior year quarter, due to a favourable swing in unrealized foreign exchange movements in the current quarter compared to an unfavourable swing in the prior year quarter. Income for the current year quarter includes £22.0 million of unrealized non-cash foreign exchange net gains.

Income tax

The income tax expense for the quarter was £2.9 million, compared to an income tax credit of £0.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Cash flows

Overall cash and cash equivalents (including the effects of exchange rate movements) increased by £6.7 million in the quarter to 31 December 2022, compared to a decrease of £11.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Net cash outflow from operating activities for the quarter was £61.5 million, compared to £31.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on property, plant and equipment for the quarter was £2.7 million, an increase of £0.9 million over the prior year quarter.

Net capital expenditure on intangible assets for the quarter was £27.8 million, an increase of £11.0 million over the prior year quarter.

Net cash inflow from financing activities for the quarter was £99.4 million, compared to £39.5 million in the prior year quarter. This is due to a £100.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the current quarter compared to a £40.0 million drawdown on the revolving credit facilities in the prior year quarter.

Balance sheet

Our USD non-current borrowings as of 31 December 2022 were $650 million, which was unchanged from 31 December 2021. As a result of the year-on-year change in the USD/GBP exchange rate from 1.3486 at 31 December 2021 to 1.2040 at 31 December 2022, our non-current borrowings when converted to GBP were £535.7 million, compared to £477.1 million at the prior year quarter.

In addition to non-current borrowings, the Group maintains a revolving credit facility which varies based on seasonal flow of funds. Current borrowings at 31 December 2022 were £206.2 million compared to £105.2 million at 31 December 2021.

As of 31 December 2022, cash and cash equivalents were £31.0 million compared to £87.4 million at the prior year quarter, primarily due to investment in the first team playing squad.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 145-year football heritage we have won 67 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate, and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on such statements because they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning certain expectations and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements often include words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "seek," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "contemplate," "possible" or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our businesses and operations. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect its actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements. These factors are more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-182535) and the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35627) as supplemented by the risk factors contained in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-IFRS Measures: Definitions and Use

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit/(loss) for the period before depreciation, amortization, (loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets, exceptional items, net finance income/(costs), and tax.

Adjusted EBITDA is useful as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period and among companies as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), material volatile items (primarily (loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets and exceptional items), capital structure (primarily finance income/(costs)), and items outside the control of our management (primarily taxes). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for an analysis of our results as reported under IFRS as issued by the IASB. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA is presented in supplemental note 2.

2. Adjusted loss for the period (i.e. adjusted net loss)

Adjusted loss for the period is calculated, where appropriate, by adjusting for charges related to exceptional items, foreign exchange gains/(losses) on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings and fair value movements on embedded foreign exchange derivatives, adding/subtracting the actual tax expense/credit for the period, and adding/subtracting the adjusted tax credit/expense for the period (based on an normalized tax rate of 21%; 2021: 21%). The normalized tax rate of 21% is the current US federal corporate income tax rate.

In assessing the comparative performance of the business, in order to get a clearer view of the underlying financial performance of the business, it is useful to strip out the distorting effects of the items referred to above and then to apply a 'normalized' tax rate (for both the current and prior periods) of the weighted average US federal corporate income tax rate of 21% (2021: 21%) applicable during the financial year. A reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted loss for the period is presented in supplemental note 3.

3. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share

Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are calculated by dividing the adjusted loss for the period by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period. Adjusted diluted loss per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue during the period to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. There is one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares: share awards pursuant to the 2012 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Equity Plan"). Share awards pursuant to the Equity Plan are assumed to have been converted into ordinary shares at the beginning of the financial year. Adjusted basic and diluted loss per share are presented in supplemental note 3.

Key Performance Indicators

Three months ended Six months ended 31 December 31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Commercial of total revenue 47.0% 34.7% 53.4% 41.3% Broadcasting of total revenue 35.1% 46.6% 30.1% 41.6% Matchday of total revenue 17.9% 18.7% 16.5% 17.1% 2022/23

Season 2021/22

Season 2022/23 Season 2021/22

Season Home Matches Played PL 4 6 7 9 UEFA competitions 2 2 3 3 Domestic Cups 2 2 1 Away Matches Played PL 6 6 9 9 UEFA competitions 2 2 3 3 Domestic Cups Other Employees at period end 1,233 1,184 1,233 1,184 Employee benefit expenses of revenue 46.2% 52.7% 51.3% 59.7%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (unaudited; in thousands, except per share and shares outstanding data) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue from contracts with customers 167,368 185,440 311,022 311,901 Operating expenses (167,640 (179,717 (331,284 (333,820 (Loss)/profit on disposal of intangible assets (2,588 (318 14,020 17,158 Operating loss (2,860 5,405 (6,242 (4,761 Finance costs (1) (26,277 (7,473 (21,956 (22,591 Finance income (1) 38,392 1 3,083 5,465 Net finance income/(costs) 12,115 (7,472 (18,873 (17,126 Profit/(loss) before income tax 9,255 (2,067 (25,115 (21,887 Income tax (expense)/credit (2,949 665 4,905 4,946 Profit/(loss) for the period 6,306 (1,402 (20,210 (16,941 Basic earnings/(loss) per share: Basic earnings/(loss) per share (pence) 3.87 (0.86 (12.39 (10.39 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating basic earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) 163,062 163,003 163,062 162,999 Diluted earnings/(loss) per share: Diluted earnings/(loss) per share (pence) (2) 3.85 (0.86 (12.39 (10.39 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating diluted earnings/(loss) per share (thousands) (2) 163,605 163,003 163,062 162,999

(1) Each element of finance costs and finance income is split based on its position in both the 3 months ended 31 December 2022 and the 6 months ended 31 December 2022. In the current year, exchange rate fluctuations have resulted in costs and income for the 3 months ended 31 December 2022 that are greater than the total net position across the 6 months ended 31 December 2022. (2) For the six months ended 31 December 2022 and three and six months ended 31 December 2021, potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 December

2022 30 June

2022 31 December

2021 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 243,434 242,661 245,845 Right-of-use assets 3,353 4,072 3,747 Investment properties 20,133 20,273 20,413 Intangible assets 871,529 743,278 812,252 Trade receivables 21,224 29,757 41,024 Derivative financial instruments 22,189 16,462 4,434 1,181,862 1,056,503 1,127,715 Current assets Inventories 3,272 2,200 2,876 Prepayments 26,087 15,534 20,852 Contract assets accrued revenue 53,505 36,239 69,828 Trade receivables 116,409 49,210 54,063 Other receivables 2,426 1,569 1,110 Income tax receivable 4,479 4,590 834 Derivative financial instruments 7,876 6,597 1,146 Cash and cash equivalents 31,045 121,223 87,434 245,099 237,162 238,143 Total assets 1,426,961 1,293,665 1,365,858

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (continued) (unaudited; in thousands) As of 31 December

2022 30 June

2022 31 December

2021 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 53 53 53 Share premium 68,822 68,822 68,822 Treasury shares (21,305 (21,305 (21,305 Merger reserve 249,030 249,030 249,030 Hedging reserve 2,249 950 (9,561 Retained deficit (189,097 (170,042 (40,294 109,752 127,508 246,745 Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 2,413 7,402 30,422 Contract liabilities deferred revenue 7,274 16,697 24,610 Trade and other payables 160,495 102,347 102,553 Borrowings 535,654 530,365 477,052 Lease liabilities 2,475 2,869 2,994 Derivative financial instruments 519 49 3,908 Provisions 89 11,586 4,589 708,919 671,315 646,128 Current liabilities Contract liabilities deferred revenue 160,554 165,847 155,931 Trade and other payables 227,772 220,587 207,346 Income tax liabilities 2,131 Borrowings 206,246 105,757 105,185 Lease liabilities 804 1,561 763 Derivative financial instruments 32 859 Provisions 12,914 1,058 770 608,290 494,842 472,985 Total equity and liabilities 1,426,961 1,293,665 1,365,858

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited; in thousands) Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Cash (used in)/generated from operations (see supplemental note 4) (56,633 (25,567 (53,014 46,120 Interest paid (4,595 (2,161 (14,223 (9,953 Interest received 59 1 77 3 Tax paid (340 (3,766 (392 (4,101 Net cash (outflow)/inflow from operating activities (61,509 (31,493 (67,552 32,069 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (2,706 (1,874 (7,099 (5,502 Payments for intangible assets (29,868 (18,715 (129,892 (90,915 Proceeds from sale of intangible assets 2,071 1,932 13,733 13,015 Net cash outflow from investing activities (30,503 (18,657 (123,258 (83,402 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 100,000 40,000 100,000 40,000 Principal elements of lease payments (571 (432 (1,449 (848 Dividends paid (10,669 Net cash inflow from financing activities 99,429 39,568 98,551 28,483 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 7,417 (10,582 (92,259 (22,850 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 24,277 98,666 121,223 110,658 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (649 (650 2,081 (374 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 31,045 87,434 31,045 87,434

SUPPLEMENTAL NOTES

1 General information

Manchester United plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together the "Group") is a men's and women's professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The Company incorporated under the Companies Law (as amended) of the Cayman Islands.

2 Reconciliation of profit/(loss) for the period to adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended 31 December Six months ended

31 December 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 6,306 (1,402 (20,210 (16,941 Adjustments: Income tax expense/(credit) 2,949 (665 (4,905 (4,946 Net finance (income)/costs (12,115 7,472 18,873 17,126 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 2,588 318 (14,020 (17,158 Exceptional items 9,992 9,992 Amortization 44,971 38,653 85,110 73,787 Depreciation 3,609 3,579 7,087 7,270 Adjusted EBITDA 48,308 57,947 71,935 69,130

3 Reconciliation of profit for the period to adjusted (loss)/profit for the period and adjusted basic and diluted (loss)/earnings per share

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 6,306 (1,402 (20,210 (16,941 Exceptional items 9,992 9,992 Foreign exchange (gains)/losses on unhedged US dollar denominated borrowings (37,737 591 2,703 10,560 Fair value loss/(gain) on embedded foreign exchange derivatives 15,720 846 (2,892 (5,136 Income tax expense/(credit) 2,949 (665 (4,905 (4,946 Adjusted (loss)/profit before income tax (12,762 9,362 (25,304 (6,471 Adjusted income tax credit/(expense) (using a normalized tax rate of 21% (2021: 21%)) 2,680 (1,966 5,314 1,359 Adjusted (loss)/profit for the period (i.e. adjusted net (loss)/income) (10,082 7,396 (19,990 (5,112 Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (pence) (6.18 4.54 (12.26 (3.14 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted basic (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) 163,062 163,003 163,062 162,999 Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share: Adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (pence)(1) (6.18 4.52 (12.26 (3.14 Weighted average number of ordinary shares and potential ordinary shares used as the denominator in calculating adjusted diluted (loss)/earnings per share (thousands) (1) 163,062 163,504 163,062 162,999

(1) For the three and six months ended 31 December 2022 and the six months ended 31 December 2021 potential ordinary shares are anti-dilutive, as their inclusion in the diluted loss per share calculation would reduce the loss per share, and hence have been excluded.

4 Cash (used in)/generated from operations

Three months ended

31 December Six months ended

31 December 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 2022 £'000 2021 £'000 Profit/(loss) for the period 6,306 (1,402 (20,210 (16,941 Income tax expense/(credit) 2,949 (665 (4,905 (4,946 Profit/(loss) before income tax 9,255 (2,067 (25,115 (21,887 Adjustments for: Depreciation 3,609 3,579 7,087 7,270 Amortization 44,971 38,653 85,110 73,787 Loss/(profit) on disposal of intangible assets 2,588 318 (14,020 (17,158 Net finance (income)/costs (12,115 7,472 18,873 17,126 Non-cash employee benefit expense equity-settled share-based payments 626 433 1,155 968 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) on operating activities 5,140 (398 3,967 (302 Reclassified from hedging reserve (367 90 (530 30 Changes in working capital: Inventories 480 (105 (1,072 (796 Prepayments 4,638 4,776 (10,928 (13,751 Contract assets accrued revenue (7,366 (34,471 (17,266 (29,284 Trade receivables (64,070 (5,832 (48,087 (5,541 Other receivables (497 151 (857 (650 Contract liabilities deferred revenue (23,898 (25,963 (14,716 39,615 Trade and other payables (19,821 (12,532 (36,974 (3,864 Provisions 194 329 359 557 Cash (used in)/generated from operations (56,633 (25,567 (53,014 46,120

