TOKYO, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2023.
February 2023
Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 months
Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Worldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
February 2023
Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 6 months
Exports from Japan
February 2023
Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY decrease
For the full report, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230330eng.html.
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
