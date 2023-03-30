



TOKYO, Mar 30, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of February 2023.February 2023Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 3 monthsProduction outside Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY decreaseWorldwide production: 4th consecutive month of YOY decreaseSales in the Japanese MarketFebruary 2023Total sales in Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decreaseNew vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decreaseSales of mini-vehicles: 1st YOY decrease in 6 monthsExports from JapanFebruary 2023Total exports from Japan: 5th consecutive month of YOY decreaseFor the full report, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230330eng.html.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.