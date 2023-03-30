Anzeige
30.03.2023 | 13:58
Primary placement auction of additional offers of Lithuanian Government Eurobonds

The Lithuanian Government Eurobonds auction of additional offers will be held
on 2023-04-11. Auction participants can submit competitive and non-competitive
bids. The competitive bids shall be submitted in the order books of the VSE New
Issue Yield market, whereas the non-competitive bids shall be placed in the
order books of the VSE New Issue Yield Non market. The parameters of the
emission to be issued shall be the following: 



Type of security                       Lithuanian     
                               Government    
                               Eurobond     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code                          XS2487342649    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Eurobond issue date                     2022-06-01     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue before auction of additional offers, EUR   1075 m       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of issue                       Is set during   
                               auction      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Currency of issue                      EUR        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value, EUR                      1000        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maturity, in days                      3332        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Payment date                         2023-04-18     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Redemption date                       2032-06-01     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The maximum volume of non-competitive bids, which may be   500 000      
 submitted by one auction participant, EUR*                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The cut-off yield, %                     is not announced  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon rate (annual interest rate)              2.125 %      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of coupons per year                  1         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Coupon payment dates                     2023-06-01;    
                               2024-06-01;    
                               2025-06-01;    
                               2026-06-01;    
                               2027-06-01;    
                               2028-06-01;    
                               2029-06-01;    
                               2030-06-01;    
                               2031-06-01;    
                               2032-06-01.    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A competitive orderbook                   LTGCA212532A    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A non-competitive orderbook                 LTGNA212532A    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

* - With the written consent of the Ministry of Finance, this amount may be
increased by one additional amount, up to a maximum of EUR 5,000,000 for one of
the auction participants. 



The securities shall be redeemed by paying to their holders the total amount of
par value. The paid up securities shall be admitted to the regulated market -
to the Debt securities list of the Nasdaq Vilnius AB. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
