Frequency Exchange Corp.: "NIKKI CONNECT" App Is Now Approved

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has been approved for its new App "NIKKI CONNECT" to be registered with both the iOS App Store and Android Play Store. The app will allow NIKKI owners to update their own devices and frequency sets. Early user feedback has been very positive on the effect the frequency sets are having on stress, fatigue, pain and sleep to name a few big wins for NIKKI owners.

"The App is a critical piece of software that allows NIKKI owners access to the Platinum Set of frequencies and to allow critical firmware updates when required. Says Stephen Davis, CEO. Having the App also allows NIKKI owners to receive new frequency updates along with exclusive access to new frequency set providers."

The results of our 'Quality of Life study have set the stage to help millions of people who are struggling with issues related to sleep, pain & inflammation, lackof energy, stress& anxiety, or a combination of all the above. Early indications from NIKKI owners seem to verify the results that were obtained in the study.

PLATINUM SUITE, 9 FREQUENCY SETS FOR THE LIFE OF YOUR NIKKI

Nicole Sullivan, President of FREmedica states "We are excited to offer the Platinum Set of frequencies for the LIFETIME of your NIKKI at no charge, a gift to you from the NIKKI team. In this exclusive offer you will receive each of the following nine frequency sets for life at the time you download the "NIKKI" App.

"Join the growing NIKKI community of owners sharing how NIKKI has affected their life in such positive ways."

NIKKI is a first-of-its-kind frequency delivery system that you wear. A wellness centre on your wrist that delivers frequency sets on demand into the body designed for wellness and performance enhancement. With the new App "NIKKI CONNECT" owners will be able to update their NIKKI with new frequency sets as they are released.

Download "NIKKI CONNECT" App and receive the Platinum Frequency Sets at no charge for the life of your NIKKI. You will also note you can turn your Bluetooth OFF while playing your frequency sets. This is just one more way we are helping you to stay healthy. Says Nicole Sullivan, President of FREmedica.

"NIKKI STORIES"

"I admit I was skeptical, but I bought two, one for myself and my wife. We started wearing them as soon as the devices were fully charged. My wife noticed a quick reduction in pain which is a regular occurrence for her. She swears that the NIKKI has been extremely beneficial for pain and stress. I felt more ease when dealing with stress and have started to gain momentum on better sleep. I would recommend everyone try one and feel its benefits." MARK A

"I like that NIKKI's Sleep frequency makes me tired before I go to bed. During work the Stress & Anxiety frequency helps me keep my cool as a teacher when my class is going bonkers." JADEEN D

"I have been using NiKKi for about two months. I use the Stress + Anxiety frequency set and have found wearing NiKKi takes the edge off. I wear it consistently over three days and then recharge. It's very easy to use and comfortable". AMANDA A

"I have been using NIKKI frequencies for the past two months. My favorites are the Energy and Sleep frequencies. I feel a boost of energy and have had a better quality of sleep. When I feel a little sluggish or experience back pain I switch to Pain and/or Energy frequencies. I realize most things don't happen overnight. I'm committed and will continue to use NIKKI to discover more improvements." MARION B

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, FREmedica is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable Frequency Delivery System providing specialized programs designed for health and wellness as well as performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation Frequency Delivery System released by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable frequency technology is the product of years of research and development applying the latest in bioenergetic science.

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.Fremedica.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

Stephen Davis

CEO & Director

250-732-7170

FREmedica Technologies Inc

Nicole Sullivan

President

nicole@fremedica.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Frequency Exchange Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746611/NIKKI-CONNECT-App-Is-Now-Approved