This Relaunch will support the Company's focus and commitment to leveraging key technologies to diversify revenue and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (OTCQB: PTNYF) (CSE: PKG) (FSE: PT0A) (the "Company" or "ParcelPal") is pleased to announce the Company's relaunch of its mobile delivery application on a rolling basis over the coming months, which will enable near-time delivery in localized areas and further diversified revenue streams.

Market Readiness and Timing Key to Strategic Tech Relaunch

During the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses were forced to transform their business operations and turn to a mobile and contactless approach. Similarly, logistics and delivery companies such as ParcelPal were also forced to adopt to new mobile-first strategies, and as a result, the market has witnessed an influx in successful mobile offerings.

ParcelPal to Explore License and Joint Venture Opportunities in Europe and Asia

The ParcelPal Delivery App will now provide the Company with both a B2B and B2C business revenue model, which will deliver new-line revenue to the Company. ParcelPal will also look to leverage its mobile platform by way of white labeling, license and potential joint ventures in the European and Asia-Pacific regions.

Rich Wheeless, CEO of ParcelPal, states: "This is a very exciting time for the Company now that we have turned the corner, and are very focused on our growth plan for 2023. We are highly focused on the relaunch of our mobile application as we intend to integrate best-in-class technologies into our product offering. This will not only expand on our revenue model, but we believe it will also provide us with a strong competitive advantage in the market."

The Company looks forward to providing additional material updates in the coming days.

About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in major Canadian cities including Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, as well as in the western region of the United States. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

