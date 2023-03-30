Jasper reports 5% quarter over quarter subscription revenue growth in Q2 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper" or "the Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management ("PIM") solutions, announces its second quarter ("Q2 2023") financial results for the three and six month period ended January 31, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.

Jasper reported 5% quarter-over-quarter growth in revenue from software subscriptions, which reached $325,349 in Q2 2023, up from $308,554 in the previous quarter and $291,779 in the same quarter of the previous year. The growth reflects the Company's continued focus on its core software business.

Jasper's total revenue for the quarter was $363,489, which is lower than the $379,726 in Q1 2023 and $470,733 in Q2 2022. Lower total revenue in Q2 2023 was due to a reduction in services revenue as the Company focused resources on growing software subscription revenue.

The Company reported a net loss of $1,160,010 for the quarter.

After quarter end, Jasper closed the first tranche of its debenture unit offering (the "Offering"), issuing 636.5 units for gross proceeds of $636,500. Each unit ("Units") is comprised of: (i) $1,000 principal amount of 12% secured convertible debentures issued by the Company with a maturity date of five years from the date of issuance; and (ii) 20,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company. The Offering initially was subject to a maximum offering size of $750,000, including an over-allotment option of the Company. The Company is pleased to announce the increase to the size of the Offering to $900,000, including over-allotment, subject to any necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is working toward closing a second tranche of the Offering. For more information related to the Offering, please see the Company's press releases dated January 26, 2023 and February 16, 2023 available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company launched its transformation plan in January ("the Plan"), which aims to reduce its monthly expenses while increasing its software subscription revenue run rate. The Plan targets a significant decline in monthly cash costs (cost of goods plus overhead expenses less non-cash items) to $210,000 through the reduction of headcount and other expenses. These reductions have been largely implemented. The Plan also includes the addition of new software subscription revenue monthly run rate ("MRR") of $5,000 each month going forward, which equates to an MRR quarterly sequential growth rate target of approximately 10%. If the operating goals are achieved, the Company would reach cash flow breakeven by March 2024 at which time MRR would be approximately $180,000 ($2,160,000 Annual Revenue Run Rate and $540,000 quarterly).

In summary, Jasper's Q2 2023 financial results show growth in its software subscription revenue and progress towards achieving its transformation plan goals. The Company remains focused on improving its financial position and achieving cash flow breakeven by March 2024.

This news release should be read in conjunction with Jasper's unaudited financial statements and the accompanying notes, as at and for the quarter ended January 31, 2023. Those documents have been filed with certain securities regulatory authorities in Canada and are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Jasper's website at www.jasperpim.com.

About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management ("PIM") solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

For further information: Gerry Hurlow, Chairman and Interim CEO, ghurlow@meteorcapital.ca, (647) 402-9646

