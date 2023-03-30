Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has begun execution on a major new phase of deliverable for its Blockchain Web Engagement Platform located at www.blueskyintel.com.

BlueskyINTEL ("BSI") is the R&D focused division of Bluesky Digital Assets, responsible for all program and platform development for Bluesky assets and intellectual property like BSI's Web Engagement Platform.

Further to the previously reported expansion plans on March 20, 2023 for BSI's Artificial Intelligence ("AI") program expansion, https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158832, BSI as of the date of this press release, is formally moving from the design phase to the execution stage for its planned next material change to its Web Engagement Platform.

The BlueskyINTEL R&D team have completed the conceptual design phase for its new Web Engagement Platform embedded messaging system ("CO-LAB"). This proprietary platform messaging system will support Bluesky's business value proposition engagement strategy and revenue plans by keeping all engagement communications private, secure, and working within the BSI platform itself. Registered engagement and platform users will not need to leave the platform to use other communication and messaging tools to engage with other registered users within the BSI platform.

This stage of development being entered into for BSI's collaboration platform functions ("CO-LAB") is significant and will represent a major investment in further growing the BSI platform. Specific roadmap timings as appropriate will be reported on a future and material basis.

In response to a growing demand for information specific to BlueskyINTEL, Bluesky is making available a public orientation deck on BSI. This casual but timely update on BSI can be downloaded from the Bluesky corporation website located at the link below.

https://www.blueskydigitalassets.com/wp-content/uploads/BlueskyINTEL-Orientation-Public.pdf

Ben Gelfand, CEO, stated: "Our commitment to our shareholders and stakeholders remains resolute and our prudent pivot away from digital mining in a challenging market with a move to new revenue and profitability realization plans around our Blockchain R&D output, I believe represents us well. So many of our shareholders have expressed an interest in BlueskyINTEL and we have answered that with action and we put together an informal deck to provide even greater visibility to the overall public, I recommend you download it using the link above and learn more about our BlueskyINTEL plans."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit l was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

For more information please visit Bluesky at: www.blueskydigitalassets.com or www.blueskyintel.com

Please also follow us on Linkedin at: www.linkedin.com/company/bluesky-digital-assets/

Forward-Looking Statements

