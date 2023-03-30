

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's unemployment rate remained stable in February after rising slightly in the previous month, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the gross unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in February, the same as seen in January.



Gross unemployment rose by 500 people to 81,700 in February from 81,200 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, increased slightly to 1.3 percent from 1.2 percent.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX