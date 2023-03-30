Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 30.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Rasierklingenscharfe News! Wird NuGen Medical Devices zum Pionier der Branche?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.03.2023 | 14:06
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JANDISOFT: Mad World - Age of Darkness: Hell Made Madness to Take Over Gamers' PC in April

The long-awaited MMORPG finally assigned with the official launch date

SEOUL, South Korea, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamers are expected to mark 27th of April on their calendars for the revelation of web-based MMORPG 'Mad World' on PC and Steam, officiated by JANDISOFT, the developing and publishing company of the aforementioned game.